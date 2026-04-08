How NINE Premier League teams could qualify for Europe next season

Up to six English teams could play Champions League football next season, and a futher three may gain qualification to Europe

The race for Champions League qualification is heating up in the Premier League, with just five points separating five teams from a fifth-placed finish.

Arsenal’s 1-0 victory over Sporting Lisbon in the Champions League on Tuesday confirmed that the Premier League’s Top 5 teams will secure playing at the highest level of European football next season.

UEFA awards an additional place to the two leagues that produce the best overall performances across its three European competitions.

How NINE teams in the Premier League could qualify for Europe next season

Tottenham Hotspur secured Champions League football from the depths of the Premier League last season. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Newcastle United benefited from this last season, gaining qualification to the Champions League after a fifth-placed Premier League finish with 66 points.

The Magpies narrowly pipped Aston Villa on goal difference, and Nottingham Forest by a point but Vitor Pereira’s side can write their own Champions League qualification story this season… and help to ensure that a whopping nine Premier League teams secure European football.

Nottingham Forest could replicate the story of Tottenham Hotspur's Champions League qualification last season, as they take on Porto in the Europa League quarter-finals this Thursday. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Last season, Tottenham Hotspur ended their 17-year trophy drought with a 1-0 Europa League final victory over Manchester United in Bilbao, courtesy of a scrappy Brennan Johnson first-half finish.

Tottenham finished 17th in the Premier League, much further clear of the drop zone than they are currently, but secured Champions League football with that trophy win.