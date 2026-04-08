How NINE Premier League teams could qualify for Europe next season
A certain sequence of events could see a record number of Premier League teams qualify for European football next season
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Join the club
Get full access to premium articles, exclusive features and a growing list of member rewards.
The race for Champions League qualification is heating up in the Premier League, with just five points separating five teams from a fifth-placed finish.
Arsenal’s 1-0 victory over Sporting Lisbon in the Champions League on Tuesday confirmed that the Premier League’s Top 5 teams will secure playing at the highest level of European football next season.
UEFA awards an additional place to the two leagues that produce the best overall performances across its three European competitions.
How NINE teams in the Premier League could qualify for Europe next season
Newcastle United benefited from this last season, gaining qualification to the Champions League after a fifth-placed Premier League finish with 66 points.
The Magpies narrowly pipped Aston Villa on goal difference, and Nottingham Forest by a point but Vitor Pereira’s side can write their own Champions League qualification story this season… and help to ensure that a whopping nine Premier League teams secure European football.
Last season, Tottenham Hotspur ended their 17-year trophy drought with a 1-0 Europa League final victory over Manchester United in Bilbao, courtesy of a scrappy Brennan Johnson first-half finish.
Tottenham finished 17th in the Premier League, much further clear of the drop zone than they are currently, but secured Champions League football with that trophy win.