Chelsea financial accounts reveal why Blues must become a selling club immediately

Chelsea have again appeared to push the boundaries of standard football accounting, with the release of their most recently available annual accounts.

Whilst technically compliant with regulations, the club is operating in a state of structural fiscal dependency on its BlueCo parent company ownership, and one-off asset sales.

A core pillar of Chelsea's strategy has been selling assets to other entities under the BlueCo umbrella to book immediate profits. In 2023/24 and 2024/25, the club booked massive profits, approximately £76m for hotels and £200m for the women's team, by selling them to BlueCo subsidiaries.

Chelsea's financial gymnastics explained

Head coach Liam Rosenior during the Premier League match between Chelsea and Everton (Image credit: Getty Images)

Whilst very much within the rules, the strategy has been viewed by rivals as the Blues exploiting loopholes not available to everybody else, in order to spend more freely.

Such profits exist on paper to offset operational losses, of which Chelsea's are significant, but do not generate new cash for the BlueCo group or Chelsea - they simply move value from one pocket to another.