Quickfire Quiz 191: Can you answer 10 questions in 90 seconds?

Let's find out whether you can answer 10 football trivia questions in just 90 seconds with the latest FourFourTwo Quickfire Quiz!
Handpicked football quizzes we know you'll love
QUICKFIRE QUIZ Play more Quickfire Quizzes
FourFourTwo has many more football quizzes courtesy of Kwizly. First up, let's dig into your knowledge of top-flight seasons past. Specifically, we want to know how much you can remember about the Premier League in 1996-97.
Next, can you name every team in the top two tiers of women's football in England and every team in the EFL right now from the tippy-top of the Championship to the very base of League Two?
You'll need to be a legitimate transfer expert to list the top 50 most expensive signings made by either Barcelona or Real Madrid in their entire histories. Let's see if you've got what it takes.
We also want you to arrange these players by their number of Premier League appearances and these clubs by how many domestic league titles they've ever won.
If football history is your thing, these two might be for you. Can you identify the authors of these football autobiographies from their titles alone and place each of these football statues outside the correct stadium?
We have puzzles too. Our Weekend Crossword is a regular football teaser for your Sunday, and remember to sign up to the newsletter for more quizzes in your inbox. Don't forget to join The Club for free additional membership benefits!
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Chris is a Warwickshire-based freelance football writer specialising in West Midlands football, the Premier League, the EFL and the J.League. He is the author of the High Protein Beef Paste football newsletter and owner of Aston Villa Review. He supports Coventry Sphinx.
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