How to watch Manchester United vs Ipswich Town for FREE: Live streams, TV channels and match preview for Premier League clash at Old Trafford

Watch Manchester United vs Ipswich Town for free as Michael Carrick's side look to bounce back from their opening-day defeat in their first home game of the Premier League 2026/27 season. FourFourTwo has all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

The Red Devils fell to a shock 2-0 loss at promoted Hull City last Saturday and now face another club who were in the Championship last season, as the Tractor Boys visit Old Trafford.

Ipswich enjoyed the perfect start to the campaign on their return to the top flight, with Jack Clarke's late strike securing a 2-1 win over Sunderland.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need to watch Manchester United vs Ipswich Town online and from anywhere, including for free, on the second weekend of the 2026/27 Premier League season.

Watch Manchester United vs Ipswich Town for FREE

Manchester United vs Ipswich Town isn't technically available to watch for free, but there is a way that viewers in the US can stream the game at no cost.

Live coverage in the States is on USA Network, which is available on YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV and DirecTV - all of which have free-trial options of varying lengths for new customers.

Outside the US? Use a VPN to access your free Manchester United vs Ipswich Town stream from anywhere in the world.

Watch Manchester United vs Ipswich Town from anywhere

Away from home right now? You don't have to miss Manchester United vs Ipswich Town.

The solution to your geo-restriction nightmares is a Virtual Private Network (VPN), a piece of software that can set your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

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How to watch Manchester United vs Ipswich Town in the UK

Viewers in the UK can watch Manchester United vs Ipswich Town live on Sky Sports.

Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League will have live coverage of the Premier League clash, with kick-off at 4:30pm BST.

Watch Manchester United vs Ipswich Town on Sky Sports Sky Sports is the main rights holder for the Premier League in the UK, with at least 215 games – including the flagship Super Sunday – live on Sky Sports' channels across the 2026/27 season. Plans start from £35 a month on a long-term TV contract, while existing customers on a 24-month Sky TV contract can add Sky Sports for £22 a month. You can also stream short-term for a similar cost via Now TV.

How to watch Manchester United vs Ipswich Town in the US

As mentioned above, USA Network is showing Manchester United vs Ipswich Town in the US. Kick-off is at 11:30am ET.

How to watch Manchester United vs Ipswich Town in Australia

Fans in Australia can stream Manchester United vs Ipswich Town on Stan Sport. Kick-off is at 1:30am AEST on Monday.

Watch Manchester United vs Ipswich Town on Stan Sport Stan Sport is down in price for 2026/27 from AU$32 to AU$29.99. The streaming service will not only show Man Utd vs Ipswich but every other Premier League and Champions League game across the campaign.

Tickets

Get VIP Manchester United tickets HERE with Seat Unique! Manchester United's hospitality offers comfortable, padded seating in the North West Quadrant. The package includes a concourse meal deal (hot food, drink, and snack) and the official matchday programme. Guests also receive a 10 per cent Megastore discount and non-matchday Museum entry, providing a great value, family-friendly match experience for home fans.

Manchester United vs Ipswich Town: Preview

When the fixture list pitted Manchester United against two promoted teams in their opening two games of the Premier League season, the Red Devils would have been targeting six points.

However, any complacency was quickly put to bed as Hull City ran out 2-0 winners over the Red Devils last weekend, immediately putting pressure on manager Michael Carrick.

It feels a little early to be calling any game a 'must-win', but the fact is that if United fail to beat Ipswich Town at Old Trafford then serious questions will be asked of Carrick and his players.

Midfielder Carlos Baleba could make his debut after completing his £70m move from Brighton & Hove Albion this week, while fellow summer signings Youri Tielemans and Andrey Santos are also set to play at Old Trafford in United colours for the first time.

SEE ALSO How to watch Premier League 2026/27: TV Guide, Streams & Fixtures

Ipswich have also been busy in the transfer market, with this week's arrival of Exequiel Palacios from Bayer Leverkusen taking their summer spend towards the £200m mark - breaking Sunderland's record for the biggest outlay by a newly-promoted club.

The Tractor Boys appear determined to improve on their previous campaign at this level, in 2024/25, when they finished 16 points adrift of safety to return to the Championship after just one season.

They made the perfect start last weekend, with Jack Clarke's late winner giving them a 2-1 victory over Sunderland in Gary O'Neil's first Premier League game as manager.

Ipswich followed that up with a 3-1 Carabao Cup win over Leicester City in midweek and the Tractor Boys will head to Old Trafford believing they can get a result.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Manchester United 1-0 Ipswich Town

United should win this one, but don't be surprised if it's less straightforward than you might think.