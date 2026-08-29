FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 68: Thrillers, Millers and stonecold killers

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PLAY NEXT (Image credit: Future) LAST WEEK'S FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 67

We're on the 68th FourFourTwo Weekend Crossword, and we're ready to go again if you are: 25 clues about all different levels and eras of the game – some connected, others not so much.

So kick back with a cuppa and get ready. How quickly can you crack the code?

Let's move beyond the puzzle page to test your knowledge of opening-day history, top-tier domestic leagues, and record-breaking transfer sagas, demanding elite mental conditioning: we've got a few more quizzes for you to try, courtesy of Kwizly.

We’re starting with opening-day curtain-raisers and the rapid rise of the domestic game. First, test your memory of top-flight season openers by naming the first goalscorer of every Premier League season since 1992-93, tracing three decades of kickoff history. Once you’ve audited those early-August heroes, pivot to the modern domestic pyramid and see if you can name every team in the top two tiers of women's football in England, covering all the elite clubs across the WSL and Women's Championship.

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If your scouting network excels at La Liga blockbusters, statistical longevity, and quick-fire tests, we have a relentless multi-front challenge waiting in the tunnel. Put your transfer memory to work by naming the 50 most expensive players signed by Barcelona and Real Madrid, before proving your knowledge of top-flight stalwarts by sorting these players by Premier League appearances. Wrap up your session by shooting for a flawless 20/20 in Friday Football Quiz, episode 130, and testing your elite-level logic on Pre-Match Poser no.41.

To keep your analytical edge sharp for every matchday, subscribe to our newsletter for your daily afternoon briefing of hand-picked trivia. To take your game to the next level, join The Club, our free membership hub that serves as your digital dugout, where you can claim secret hints for our toughest quizzes, climb global leaderboards, and debate the latest topics directly in the comments section.