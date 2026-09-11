How to watch West Ham United vs Wrexham: Live stream details and TV channels for Friday-night Championship clash

Watch West Ham United vs Wrexham as the Hammers seek the win that would see them return to the top of the Championship table. FourFourTwo has all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Nuno Espirito Santo's men appear to be clicking into gear after a slow start to life in the Championship, winning each of their past three matches and scoring 10 goals in the process.

They face a Wrexham side targeting another statement result in the capital, after triumphing 3-0 at the Hammers' arch-rivals, Millwall, just nine days ago.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need to watch West Ham United vs Wrexham in the Championship online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Can I watch West Ham United vs Wrexham for free?

Although West Ham United vs Wrexham is not technically being shown for free anywhere, viewers in Australia can take advantage of a 7-day free trial for beIN SPORTS, which is broadcasting the Championship clash Down Under.

Not in Australia? Use NordVPN to unlock your beIN SPORTS stream from anywhere in the world.

Watch West Ham United vs Wrexham from anywhere

Away from home right now? You don't have to miss West Ham United vs Wrexham. The solution to your geo-restriction nightmares is a Virtual Private Network (VPN), a piece of software that can set your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

FourFourTwo’s tech-obsessed office-mates over at Tom's Guide know everything there is to know about VPNs, and they rate NordVPN as the best VPN you can buy.

MEGA Deal Get 75% off NordVPN + 3 months extra free 🥇 World's best VPN service

🙌 Fast, secure, easy to use

✅ Unblocks beIN SPORTS

📺 Stream West Ham United vs Wrexham

How to watch West Ham United vs Wrexham in the UK

West Ham United vs Wrexham will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the UK.

The Championship clash is being shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football, with kick-off at 8:00pm BST.

Watch West Ham United vs Wrexham on Sky Sports Sky Sports is the main rights-holder for the 2026/2027 EFL season in the UK, with more than 1,000 games live on Sky Sports' channels or the Sky+ bonus streaming offering. Plans start from £35 a month on a long-term TV contract, while new customers on a 24-month Sky TV contract can add Sky Sports for £20 a month. You can also stream short-term for a similar cost via Now.

How to watch West Ham United vs Wrexham in the US

In the US, West Ham United vs Wrexham is being shown on Paramount+. Kick-off is at 3pm ET.

Watch West Ham United vs Wrexham on Paramount+ Paramount+ is an official broadcast partner of the EFL in the US, while it also shows every Champions League match. The Paramount+ Essential package costs just $8.99 a month or $89.99 a year and the Premium package is available from $13.99.

How to watch West Ham United vs Wrexham in Australia

As mentioned above, fans in Australia can watch West Ham United vs Wrexham on beIN SPORTS.

The game kicks-off at 5am AEST (Sat) and will be live on beIN SPORTS 2, as well as the beIN SPORTS Connect streaming platform.

Watch West Ham United vs Wrexham on beIN SPORTS beIN SPORTS is the official broadcast partner of the EFL in Australia and will show 155 Championship matches live this season, plus every Carabao Cup fixture and games from Leagues One and Two. It currently costs $16.99 a month or $169.99 a year ($129.99 for the first year), with both plans featuring a 7-day free trial.

West Ham United vs Wrexham: Preview

West Ham United took a little bit of time to adjust to the Championship after 14 years away, but they appear to have found their groove.

Tuesday's 3-2 comeback win at Bolton Wanderers was their third victory in a row, and while manager Nuno Espirito Santo will have been pleased to see his side score 10 goals across those games, he will be less happy about the four goals they conceded.

The Hammers were leapfrogged by West Bromwich Albion at the summit on Wednesday but three points against Wrexham would see them return to the top of the table ahead of the weekend's other games.

West Ham could be without Taty Castellanos, who hurt his tendon against Derby County last Saturday and missed the victory at Bolton.

SEE ALSO Should I use a VPN to watch football?

Wrexham's season so far has been a story of draws with four of their six games ending level, although they claimed their sole victory on their previous visit to the capital – an eye-catching 3-0 win a few miles down the road at Millwall last Wednesday.

Since then, the Red Dragons have played out a stalemate at early-season surprise package Swansea City and then drawn 1-1 with Burnley, in which summer signing Jacques Ekomie scored his second goal in three matches.

Phil Parkinson may rotate his side for Wrexham's first-ever visit to the London Stadium – and the first league meeting between the teams since 1981 – with Ollie Rathbone, Danny Imray and Sam Smith among those who could return to the starting XI after dropping to the bench against Burnley on Tuesday.

Defender Max Cleworth and forward Josh Windass are injury doubts after both players sustained knocks against the Clarets.

FourFourTwo's prediction

West Ham United 3-1 Wrexham

The Hammers appear to have found their groove, so we're backing them to make it four wins in a row.