Leeds United want it more than Chelsea this weekend and that alone makes them FA Cup favourites

Opinion
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Chelsea are all at sea ahead of their FA Cup semi-final with Leeds United but managerial drama aside, it's Leeds' cup tie to lose

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 5: Leeds United players celebrate their penalty shoot-out victory during the Emirates FA Cup Quarter Final match between West Ham United and Leeds United on April 5, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Rob Newell - CameraSport via Getty Images)
Leeds United players celebrate their penalty shoot-out victory during the Emirates FA Cup Quarter Final match between West Ham United (Image credit: Getty Images)

When Chelsea and Leeds United walk out under the Wembley arch in the FA Cup semi-final this Sunday, pundits will quite rightly point to the disparity in the two sides' respective trophy cabinets.

On paper, it's a mismatch. The past two decades have been kind to the Blues from a silverware perspective, whilst for Leeds, it's been a long road back and a pair