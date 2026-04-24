Leeds United want it more than Chelsea this weekend and that alone makes them FA Cup favourites
Chelsea are all at sea ahead of their FA Cup semi-final with Leeds United but managerial drama aside, it's Leeds' cup tie to lose
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Join the club
Get full access to premium articles, exclusive features and a growing list of member rewards.
When Chelsea and Leeds United walk out under the Wembley arch in the FA Cup semi-final this Sunday, pundits will quite rightly point to the disparity in the two sides' respective trophy cabinets.
On paper, it's a mismatch. The past two decades have been kind to the Blues from a silverware perspective, whilst for Leeds, it's been a long road back and a pair