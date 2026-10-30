Is Joao Pedro injured? Fitness update on Chelsea striker ahead of Manchester United clash

Chelsea striker Joao Pedro missed the Blues' matches against Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool with a thigh injury.

Pedro was unavailable as Chelsea slipped to a 2-0 loss against Spurs at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League last weekend. He was also absent for the midweek trip to Anfield, where Liverpool beat Chelsea on penalties in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.

Xabi Alonso's Blues play in Saturday's lunchtime kick-off in the Premier League this weekend, welcoming Manchester United and starting the game as firm favourites in light of the Red Devils' chaotic preparations.

Is Joao Pedro available to play for Chelsea against Manchester United?

Joao Pedro (Image credit: Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Alonso revealed before Chelsea's visit to Merseyside that his top striker would be out of action for a 'few weeks' as a result of the injury, which occurred in training. He will not be available to face Man United on Saturday.

"He has an injury to his thigh and he is going to be out for a few weeks," the Chelsea manager told reporters. "Let’s see how many. We don’t want to predict on that, but he is not ready for the next games."

The exact timeline of Pedro's recuperation and return is unknown but he has already missed two matches and Saturday's home fixture against Man United will be the third. Chelsea will then face Sunderland at the Stadium of Light before the November international break.

Brazil boss Carlo Ancelotti has not selected Pedro for the Selecao's matches against Japan and Singapore next month, so Chelsea's home game against Leeds United on November 21 could be the likeliest return for the striker.

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Blues fans will certainly be hoping so. Pedro has scored five times in his six appearances in the Premier League so far in 2026/27, with three assists thrown in for good measure in a team that scores goals for fun.

Only Arsenal have beaten Chelsea with the Brazilian in the team but Alonso's team have lost both league matches he's missed. Worse still, they were goalless against both Brentford and Spurs in those games.

Veteran striker Danny Welbeck started against Brentford but Alonso opted to go without a natural striker for the shambolic Spurs game. Welbeck came on as a late substitute.

Joao Pedro (Image credit: Getty Images)

Pedro has consistently justified Chelsea's investment since joining the club in the summer of 2025.

They failed to qualify for Europe at the conclusion of their tumultuous 2025/26 season but the big-money striker scored 15 goals in the Premier League, his best return in England's top division.

Having only hit double figures in the Premier League once before that, he is very much on track to do it again and much more. Alonso and Chelsea will be desperate to get him back.