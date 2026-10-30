Liverpool and Barcelona in talks over Ronald Araujo transfer decision: report

Liverpool climbed into the top four in the Premier League with back-to-back wins against Brentford and Brighton & Hove Albion, beating LASK and Villarreal in the Champions League for good measure.

The Reds have made a broadly positive start to the season under new manager Andoni Iraola, and the form of loan signing Ronald Araujo has been integral to their best moments.

Araujo joined Liverpool from La Liga giants Barcelona in August on a loan deal with an option to buy, and the Uruguayan has quickly become an Anfield favourite because of his all-out style.

Barcelona have reportedly approached Liverpool about signing Ronald Araujo

Ronald Araujo (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to TEAMtalk reporter Graeme Bailey, Liverpool have an opportunity to sign the 27-year-old permanently, and on their terms, ahead of schedule.

"Barcelona have approached Liverpool about turning Ronald Araujo’s loan move into a permanent transfer in January, with the Spanish giants keen to secure his departure and raise funds for their own defensive recruitment," Bailey reports.

"Liverpool are delighted with the Uruguay international’s impact and, crucially, sources confirm they are open to making his move permanent.

"An agreement was included in the original loan deal that values Araujo at €55 million (£47 million). Barcelona are now looking to bring that arrangement forward, having made the first moves towards a permanent transfer in the January window.

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"We understand initial talks between the clubs have already taken place, while Araujo himself has indicated that he is open to making the move permanent."

It would be an opportunist move on the part of the Blaugrana, who are perhaps seeing the Uruguayan defenders excellent individual performances at right-back and seeing a chance to commit Liverpool to an early move that fills the coffers for their own transfer business in January.

According to Bailey, the Spanish champions want to bring in a left-sided central defender and could free up the funds by expediting an Araujo move that already looks like the desired outcome for all parties.

Ronald Araujo with Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola (Image credit: Getty Images)

Araujo has been playing a starring role for Liverpool, starting six of their Premier League fixtures so far and featuring in all of their league and Champions League matches.

He's been used primarily at right-back, where he's been able to thrive in the absence of injured alternatives Jeremie Frimpong and Conor Bradley.

After a midweek win on penalties to knock Chelsea out of the Carabao Cup, Iraola's Liverpool welcome second-placed Arsenal to Anfield for Sunday's only fixture in the Premier League.