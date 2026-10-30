When are Harry Kane and Alexia Putellas playing? How to watch Ballon d'Or winners this weekend

Harry Kane and Alexia Putellas both had an incredible Monday evening as they picked up the Ballon d'Or and Ballon d'Or Féminin respectively.

But it’s back to their day jobs this weekend, with both players having massive fixtures on the horizon. Kane and Bayern Munich welcome Borussia Dortmund to the Allianz Arena, for Der Klassiker while Putellas’ London City Lionesses take on Man City as they look to keep pressure on those at the top of the WSL.

Neither player has rested on their laurels in 2026/27, either. Kane has already racked up 24 goal contributions in 16 appearances for club and country this season and is set to overtake Peter Shilton as England’s record appearance-maker in the next international window.

Putellas has been nothing short of brilliant since her move to England. The 32-year-old already has three goals and one assist to her name, but faces her first major test against one of the WSL’s strongest sides this Sunday.

Want to know how to watch Harry Kane and Alexia Putellas in action this weekend? Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the details.

How to watch Harry Kane's Bayern Munich take on Borussia Dortmund

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Der Klassiker might not have quite the same appeal as it did in the early 2010s, but Bayern Munich vs Dortmund is finely poised after seven games of the Bundesliga season.

Both sides have won five and drawn two, but you feel Dortmund’s hopes of winning the title could hinge on setting the tone with a victory on Saturday.

Ballon d’Or winner Harry Kane also loves facing Bayern’s biggest rivals, having scored 10 goals in 11 games against Dortmund. We expect him to add to that tally on Saturday.

Kick-off arrives at 5:30pm GMT / 1:30pm ET on Saturday, October 31.



Watch: Sky Sports (UK) | Fandango (US, FREE) | beIN Sports (AUS)

SEE MORE Harry Kane has restored some much-needed credibility to Ballon d'Or

How to watch Alexia Putellas' London City Lionesses vs Man City

(Image credit: Harry Murphy/Getty Images)

London City Lionesses' high-spending summer raised expectations, and after seven games, they sit just three points shy of Sunday's opponents Manchester City and table-toppers Chelsea.

Alexia Putellas has been a key reason behind that start to the season, with four goal contributions and a level of control from midfield that teams lower in the WSL haven't been able to live with. She has created an average of two big chances every three games and ranks in the top 20% for recoveries and possession won in the final third per 90.

City represent the toughest test yet, though, and Putellas will be up against a midfield trio of Julia Olme, Hinata Miyazawa and the slightly more offensive Ella Toone. Can Putellas and her Lionesses live with Andrée Jeglertz's side, or will it be a return to normality after five wins in their last six?

Watch: Sky Sports (UK) | Paramount+ / CBS Sports Golazo (US, FREE) | Stan Sport (AUS)



SEE MORE 'Alexia Putellas coming over here shows where women's football is at in England' Keira Walsh on why she wants her friend and rival to succeed in WSL

Watch from anywhere

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