Manchester United suffer full-blown defensive crisis as another player ruled out against Chelsea: report
Manchester United are now set to be without young French defender Leny Yoro at Stamford Bridge, leaving Michael Carrick threadbare at the back
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Manchester United’s trip to Stamford Bridge this Saturday threatens to expose a defensive crisis within the team's ranks.
As reported by Sun journalist Samuel Luckhurst, the club are set to be without four of their five senior centre-backs for the crucial clash against Chelsea, leaving interim manager Michael Carrick with a selection nightmare at the heart of his backline.
The crisis stems from a mixture of disciplinary issues and injuries.