Manchester United suffer full-blown defensive crisis as another player ruled out against Chelsea: report

News
By published

Manchester United are now set to be without young French defender Leny Yoro at Stamford Bridge, leaving Michael Carrick threadbare at the back

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - APRIL 13: Michael Carrick, Manager of Manchester United, reacts during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Leeds United at Old Trafford
Michael Carrick has a selection headache to overcome this weekend (Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester United’s trip to Stamford Bridge this Saturday threatens to expose a defensive crisis within the team's ranks.

As reported by Sun journalist Samuel Luckhurst, the club are set to be without four of their five senior centre-backs for the crucial clash against Chelsea, leaving interim manager Michael Carrick with a selection nightmare at the heart of his backline.

Manchester United facing major defensive crisis at Stamford Bridge