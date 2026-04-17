Manchester United suffer full-blown defensive crisis as another player ruled out against Chelsea: report

Michael Carrick has a selection headache to overcome this weekend

Manchester United’s trip to Stamford Bridge this Saturday threatens to expose a defensive crisis within the team's ranks.

As reported by Sun journalist Samuel Luckhurst, the club are set to be without four of their five senior centre-backs for the crucial clash against Chelsea, leaving interim manager Michael Carrick with a selection nightmare at the heart of his backline.

The crisis stems from a mixture of disciplinary issues and injuries.

Manchester United facing major defensive crisis at Stamford Bridge