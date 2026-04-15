What Harry Maguire said after Manchester United red card to be given extended ban vs Chelsea
Manchester United’s defensive crisis has deepened after Harry Maguire was given an additional one-match suspension
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Following an investigation into his conduct by the Football Association, Harry Maguire has been given an additional game ban after his red card during the club's recent 2-2 draw with Bournemouth.
The England centre-half was sent off in the 78th minute at the Vitality Stadium for illegally denying the Cherries a goal-scoring opportunity, having brought down Evanilson.
Ordinarily, Maguire would serve a one-match suspension for his offence, but an outburst as he was dismissed from the field has earned him a suspension for an additional match.