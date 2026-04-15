What Harry Maguire said after Manchester United red card to be given extended ban vs Chelsea

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Manchester United’s defensive crisis has deepened after Harry Maguire was given an additional one-match suspension

Harry Maguire confronts fourth official Matt Donohue after he was sent off at Bournemouth
Harry Maguire confronts fourth official Matt Donohue after he was sent off at Bournemouth (Image credit: Getty Images)

Following an investigation into his conduct by the Football Association, Harry Maguire has been given an additional game ban after his red card during the club's recent 2-2 draw with Bournemouth.

The England centre-half was sent off in the 78th minute at the Vitality Stadium for illegally denying the Cherries a goal-scoring opportunity, having brought down Evanilson.