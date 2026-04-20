Mikel Arteta identifies why Arsenal crumbled against Manchester City

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Arsenal lost the pivotal clash at the Ethiad Stadium 2-1 on Sunday afternoon

Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal, applauds the fans after the Premier League match between Manchester City and Arsenal at Etihad Stadium on April 19, 2026 in Manchester, England.
Mikel Arteta's side went down 2-1 at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday (Image credit: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Arsenal’s dream of snapping their run of three consecutive Premier League second-place finishes and ending a 22-year wait for the title suffered a significant blow on Sunday, when they fell to a 2-1 defeat to Manchester City.

The clash at the Etihad Stadium had long been marked as a hugely significant match in this year’s title race and the Gunners were unable to stop their recent slide which has seen them win just one of their last five games across all competitions.

Arsenal quickly hit back after Rayan Cherki had given Pep Guardiola’s side an early lead when Kai Havertz levelled the scores on 18 minutes, only for Erling Haaland to seal the win when he struck on 65 minutes.

Arteta details why Arsenal fell short at City