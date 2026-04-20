Mikel Arteta identifies why Arsenal crumbled against Manchester City

Mikel Arteta's side went down 2-1 at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday

Arsenal’s dream of snapping their run of three consecutive Premier League second-place finishes and ending a 22-year wait for the title suffered a significant blow on Sunday, when they fell to a 2-1 defeat to Manchester City.

The clash at the Etihad Stadium had long been marked as a hugely significant match in this year’s title race and the Gunners were unable to stop their recent slide which has seen them win just one of their last five games across all competitions.

Arsenal quickly hit back after Rayan Cherki had given Pep Guardiola’s side an early lead when Kai Havertz levelled the scores on 18 minutes, only for Erling Haaland to seal the win when he struck on 65 minutes.

Arteta details why Arsenal fell short at City