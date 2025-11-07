NEW ISSUE: The ultimate Gazza interview! United legends Scholes and Butt, Kenny Dalglish, Keane vs McCarthy, Zlatan’s greatest night and Sean Dyche’s top dance moves

Order the new issue with free delivery here – just select ‘December Issue 385’. Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save! You’ll get 13 issues per year…

First a message from our editor, James Andrew:

The past 12 months have been glowing in ’90s nostalgia. The Gallagher brothers buried the hatchet and put on some of the biggest gigs in decades, You Bet! and Gladiators are back, and Pamela Anderson helped revive The Naked Gun.

In English football in the ’90s, there was no-one more iconic or famous than Paul Gascoigne. For better or worse, the decade belonged to him.

His difficulties off the pitch over the years have been well-documented, but when FFT met up with him on the south coast recently, Gascoigne was in a good place – happy, charming and generous. He acknowledges and owns his flaws, but knows how talented and adored he was and still is.

In 1990, the streets ground to a halt when Gascoigne returned home from the World Cup. Three-and-a-half decades on, cars, vans and lorries still beep their horns as he crosses the road, just hoping for a wave from a football icon. Bursting with so many stories, both funny and sad, this magazine contains the ultimate interview with Gazza.

If that’s not enough for you, Paul Scholes and Nicky Butt also took time out of their schedules to chat with us this issue. Elsewhere, the one and only Kenny Dalglish stops by for a natter about his career, Tom Cairney discusses his 10 years at Fulham and new Nottingham Forest manager Sean Dyche tackles your questions head on. Enjoy the mag, it’s a cracker.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

James

Paul Gascoigne exclusive! The ultimate interview

FourFourTwo issue 385: Gazza talks (Image credit: Future)

Many years since our last chat, FFT spent two weeks with Gazza to get to know him as he is now. Conversations veered between the serious and the comical – from the dark side of fame, to a win bonus for a mouse…

The story of Saipan

FourFourTwo issue 385: Saipan (Image credit: Future)

Roy Keane and Mick McCarthy produced one of football’s most dramatic stories when they ripped into each other in the middle of the Pacific Ocean in 2002 – now the saga is being retold in a new movie that hits the cinemas in January.

We meet two Manchester United legends

Scholes and Butt (Image credit: Future)

After starting a podcast together, Paul Scholes, Nicky Butt and Paddy McGuinness sat down with FFT for a no-holds-barred conversation about United’s golden years, kisses from Rita Ora and Peter Kay’s Three Lions faux pas…

Cape Verde’s World Cup superheroes

FourFourTwo issue 385: Cape Verde (Image credit: Future)

The island nation became the second smallest country ever to qualify for the World Cup, thanks to their victory over Eswatini – we flew to Cape Verde to witness it first hand and find out how they’ve made history.

Steve Evans, fitness fanatic

FourFourTwo issue 385: Steve Evans (Image credit: Future)

In his latest interview for FourFourTwo, renowned scribe Henry Winter meets much-maligned managerial veteran Steve Evans, who has undergone a dramatic weight transformation.

All hail King Kenny

FourFourTwo issue 385: Kenny Dalglish (Image credit: Future)

Kenny Dalglish was a legend as both a player and a manager, but he remains as modest as ever. We speak to the Liverpool and Celtic great about a remarkable career that brought trophy after trophy.

Toronto prepares for the World Cup

FourFourTwo issue 385: FFT in Canada (Image credit: Future)

Donald Trump will ensure that the US gets most of the attention during next summer’s World Cup, but Canada is just as excited – FFT flew to Toronto to find a demonic hawk and a city ready for its chance on the big stage.

Tom Cairney’s Fulham memories

FourFourTwo issue 385: Tom Cairney (Image credit: Future)

The midfielder has become a Cottagers legend, reaching a decade at the club. As Cairney tells us, there have been plenty of ups and downs – quite literally…

The Boy’s A Bit Special

FourFourTwo issue 385: Boy's A Bit Special (Image credit: Future)

Get the lowdown on Real Madrid’s new teenage superstar, a diminutive Porto wonderkid and Leeds’ latest Gray.

Sean Dyche answers YOUR questions

FourFourTwo issue 385: You Ask The Questions (Image credit: Future)

The new Nottingham Forest manager on guiding Burnley into Europe, pretending to scoff worms and performing the oscillating sprinkler on the dance floor.

Around the grounds in the EFL, non-league and Scotland

FourFourTwo issue 385: Around The Grounds (Image credit: Future)

Cardiff boss Brian Barry-Murphy talks about his sporting heritage, working with Manchester City’s young talent and his Bluebirds mission.

The new Edgar Davids? We meet Andrew Tod, the bespectacled Dunfermline teenager who has been emulating the Dutch legend.

Whatever will be, will be: The Maccabees guitarist Felix White talks about the FA Cup adventure he took for his new book.

A two-team league? That’s just Scilly! Located 45 kilometres off the Cornish coast, the Isles of Scilly boast one of the world’s strangest leagues and face a unique set of challenges.

The Mixer

FourFourTwo issue 385: The Mixer (Image credit: Future)

We go coast-to-coast for snazzy Stateside soccer shirts, revive the snood fad and check out the latest rendition of the iconic Adidas Predator boots in this month’s merch round-up.

Upfront

(Image credit: Future)

Prove your football nerd credentials with our tricky brainteasers in The Ultimate Quiz and read all about the night Ibrahimovic became Zlatan in One-Man Show, our new series covering the greatest solo performances.

Comedian and Spurs fan Rhys James talks about his Tottenham tears, being snubbed by Alan Shearer, and his obsessions with Andriy Shevchenko and Simon Davies in My Football.

Are the fun police ruining celebrations? TNT Sports presenter Jules Breach takes up the mantle for passion and spontaneity in football for her latest column. Elsewhere, Arsenal and Lionesses legend Rachel Yankey chooses the games that changed her life.

In the Players Lounge this month…

FourFourTwo issue 385: Players' Lounge (Image credit: Future)

Commentator Martin Tyler discusses being the voice of football for over 50 years, former West Ham man Felipe Anderson tells us how he used to go incognito on the Tube and Earl Barrett talks about Oldham’s famous cup runs of the ’80s and ’90s.