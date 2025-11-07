Arsenal ready to replace summer signing ALREADY with Barcelona star: report

Arsenal are ready to replace a summer signing with a Barcelona star in the January transfer window.

The Gunners made seven permanent incoming transfers during the summer window to try and plug gaps and add depth to their squad.

There have been some successes, with Eberechi Eze and Martin Zubimendi impressing so far, but Arsenal's hierarchy supposedly believe there is already room for improvement.

Arsenal ready to replace summer signing with Barcelona star ALREADY

While the likes of Zubimendi and Viktor Gyokeres, who has been solid, if not groundbreaking just yet, seem to have settled well, that hasn't been the case for every new arrival.

Others, such as Noni Madueke, Cristhian Mosquera and Christian Norgaard were viewed by the fanbase as depth options, and reports indicate the Gunners are planning to upgrade one of those positions already.

Arsenal midfielder Christian Norgaard applauds the fans (Image credit: Getty Images)

Norgaard has only started three games in all competitions, and in the Premier League played just two per cent of the available minutes, suggesting perhaps Arteta is not all that comfortable with him playing a large amount.

Barcelona's Marc Casado, who is more similar in profile to Zubimendi than Norgaard, is a possibility according to Spanish outlet Fichajes.

The Catalan's financial woes are well documented, and they may chose to shift Casado, who is yet to gain a regular spot in the side under Hansi Flick, to free up their finances.

The report suggests a fee of €30 million may be enough for Barcelona to part with their academy product.

It is suggested that Chelsea and Napoli are interested in the midfielder, but Arsenal are reportedly in the strongest position with the transfer window approaching.

Antoine Griezmann (R) is challenged by Barcelona's Spanish midfielder Marc Casado (L) (Image credit: Josep LAGO / AFP) (Photo by JOSEP LAGO/AFP via Getty Images)

Casado has started seven games so far this season; four in La Liga and two in the Champions League.

Like many La Masia graduates of a similar age, the 22-year-old finds his career at a crossroads. At Barcelona he has Frenkie De Jong, ranked at no.8 in FourFourTwo's list of the best central midfielders in the world right now, in front of him and it feels unlikely he'll push him out of the starting XI anytime soon.

In FourFourTwo's opinion, Arsenal should jump at the opportunity to sign Casado. His profile is similar to Zubimendi's and whilst you don't want an exact replica, having someone similar to bring off the bench, or rotate more often, would boost Arsenal's attempts at ending their major trophy drought.

Casado is valued at €30 million by Transfermarkt. Arsenal are next in action in the Premier League against Sunderland.