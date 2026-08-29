'Arsenal can win the Champions League Premier League double with THIS signing' Clinton Morrison makes bold prediction about Gunners' title chances IF they get huge transfer over the line

I’ll start this week with the transfer talk concerning Julian Alvarez, who has his heart set on a move to Barcelona, despite Arsenal’s interest. He’d improve Mikel Arteta’s team considerably because he’s an out-and-out goalscorer, and is a different kind of player to Viktor Gyokeres and Kai Havertz.

He's got pace, can cause problems, can drop in a hole, and score all kinds of goals. I think they’ll win the Premier League, but with that kind of player, you'd start thinking they could go on to dominate and win the Champions League as well.

Clinton was speaking courtesy of Free Bets, home of the best UK betting sites.

'Julian Alvarez signing takes Arsenal to the next level'

Clinton Morrison's Top Top Column (Image credit: Future)

It’s clear that he wants to go to Barcelona, but Atletico Madrid don’t want to sell him to a rival. Although, if Barcelona are willing to pay the money, why wouldn’t Atletico sell him when they’ve got an unhappy player who’s lost the support of the fans?

Obviously, he can always win the fans back over by staying and scoring loads of goals for Atletico Madrid.

Arsenal target Julian Alvarez (Image credit: Future)

Another player who has been linked with a move away is Emiliano Martinez, who has reportedly been offered to Chelsea. He would improve them massively, particularly after Robert Sanchez’s performance against Fulham last Monday.

He can't get beaten by that Josh King strike. I don't like to be too critical of players, but it's not the first mistake he's made.

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Even with the second Fulham goal — he's parried it back into the danger zone. I don't like to be too critical, especially as it was the first game of the season, but they clearly need to bring in a goalkeeper.

I know they've got Mike Penders from Strasbourg, but they need someone with more experience, and Martinez definitely fits the bill.

One player who’s already made a big-money move is Ayyoub Bouaddi. He’s someone with a lot of potential at just 18-years-old, and he’s a top talent. We saw what he could do at the World Cup, but the Premier League is a completely different type of test.

Chelsea need to think long and hard about their goalkeeping options (Image credit: Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

I like the way he takes the ball, and his confidence is something to admire. And everyone knows about Enzo Fernandez and his qualities.

He's going to get booed everywhere he goes this season, and will receive a lot of stick. But he's a good player, and I don’t think Chelsea want to lose him.

But it was interesting when Xabi Alonso said that he doesn't know what's going to happen, and wished the window was shut.

Alonso content with allowing Enzo Fernandez to leave? (Image credit: Getty Images)

Usually when a manager says, 'No, my player is not for sale, he's not going anywhere,' then you know that's the truth. But he didn't say that about Enzo Fernandez. So, personally, I think it will happen.

I think Man City will pay the money and get Fernandez, after already signing Bouaddi. I hear they’ve also agreed a fee to sign the Brazilian winger Alan from Palmeiras, so it’s clear to see that City aren’t sitting still after losing Rodri.

Elsewhere, Ollie Watkins’ move to Al Hilal is an interesting one. It would be a massive coup for the Saudi League and their teams — because I cover a lot of the Saudi League and they're trying to sign a lot of top players. And you know why players are going there? Because the money looks after them and their families for years and years.

So I can probably understand why Watkins, who’s 30 and almost 31, and thinking that he could have a couple of years over there and look after his family.

He’ll be playing alongside the likes of Karim Benzema and Ruben Neves, with Al Hilal building a team that they feel can win the league, because Cristiano Ronaldo’s team, Al Nassr, won it last season. So it'll be interesting, and a good move for Watkins.

So long, to Saudi (Image credit: Getty Images)

Finally, there are some cracking games to look forward to in the Premier League this weekend, and Aston Villa versus Arsenal on Monday night is one which stands out to me. Villa always give Arsenal a good game at Villa Park.

It'll be interesting to see if Ezri Konsa is involved, but more so to see how Villa react after their heavy defeat at Brighton & Hove Albion last weekend.

We know Villa are short — they've lost four key players in Lucas Digne, Morgan Rogers, Youri Tielemans, and Konsa. It looks like they’ll lose Watkins too, so they need to strengthen. But the Villa fans will rightly trust Unai Emery.

It's not an easy start for them, and they're playing against everyone's tip to win the Premier League, but I think they'll make it difficult for Arsenal.