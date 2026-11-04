Quiz! Ipswich Town in the Premier League

How much do you know about Ipswich in the Premier League?

Ipswich Town returned to the Premier League on the back of a double promotion, but have started to show all the hallmarks of a classic yo-yo side. Gary O'Neil replaced Kieran McKenna after promotion in the summer and his team started well. This FourFourTwo quiz looks at the Premier League in Suffolk.

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Ipswich are Premier League originals but certainly not ever-presents. There have been highs and lows, and we've got questions about them both. Let's find out how much you can remember.

There are 10 questions in all, and they're multiple choice to make full marks possible. You've got a one-in-four chance for each question just by guessing, and we're even going for no time limit to weight things fully in your favour.

FourFourTwo has a ton more football quizzes and they're all courtesy of Kwizly. We've picked out 20 Premier League players and your first job is to tell us which international teams they played for. Next, we have some career paths for you to complete.

We're sticking with English football to ask you to name every title sponsor the Football League Cup has ever had and heading overseas to ask you to name every team competing in the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League this season.

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Finally, we have a quiz about the streets football won't forget and another with a bunch of questions about famous football grounds the length and breadth of England.

FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 72 features clues on Buccaneers, pirates and vikings. Don't forget to subscribe to our newsletter for your daily afternoon briefing of football trivia and analysis, and don't forget to join The Club: our free membership portal where you can secret hints and get on the leaderboard.