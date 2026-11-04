Quiz! Ipswich Town in the Premier League

Ipswich Town returned to the Premier League on the back of a double promotion, but have started to show all the hallmarks of a classic yo-yo side. Gary O'Neil replaced Kieran McKenna after promotion in the summer and his team started well. This FourFourTwo quiz looks at the Premier League in Suffolk.
Ipswich are Premier League originals but certainly not ever-presents. There have been highs and lows, and we've got questions about them both. Let's find out how much you can remember.
There are 10 questions in all, and they're multiple choice to make full marks possible. You've got a one-in-four chance for each question just by guessing, and we're even going for no time limit to weight things fully in your favour.
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Chris is a Warwickshire-based freelance football writer specialising in West Midlands football, the Premier League, the EFL and the J.League. He is the author of the High Protein Beef Paste football newsletter and owner of Aston Villa Review. He supports Coventry Sphinx.
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