Quickfire Quiz 238: Can you answer 10 questions in 90 seconds?

Howdy. We'd like to put you through your quizzing paces with the new FourFourTwo Quickfire Quiz. You have just 90 seconds to answer all 10 of our tricky football trivia questions.
Handpicked football quizzes we know you'll love
QUICKFIRE QUIZ Play more Quickfire Quizzes
FourFourTwo has loads more football quizzes, all courtesy of Kwizly. To get you started, why not take on our biggest ever quiz? It has an enormous 30-minute time limit but even that's not enough. Can you name every team ever to have competed in the Champions League?
Here's another biggy. It has more of a player focus but exactly the same historical time frame. Can you name every player ever to have scored a hat-trick in the Premier League? There are more correct answers for this one than you might remember. We were surprised.
Next, our Big Quiz of English Football Grounds will give you a chance to show off your knowledge of the stadiums, stands and streets of the finest football nation on earth.
Elsewhere, the new Australian season is now in full swing and entertaining audiences in the know every weekend. Can you name every team competing in the A-League Men in 2026-27?
Lastly for now, we have a new Premier League Years Picture Quiz. Can you identify the seasons in which these iconic Premier League photographs were taken?
We have puzzles too. Our Weekend Crossword is a regular football teaser for your Sunday, and remember to sign up to the newsletter for more quizzes in your inbox. Don't forget to join The Club for free additional membership benefits!
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Chris is a Warwickshire-based freelance football writer specialising in West Midlands football, the Premier League, the EFL and the J.League. He is the author of the High Protein Beef Paste football newsletter and owner of Aston Villa Review. He supports Coventry Sphinx.
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