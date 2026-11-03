Arsenal linked with breakout Hull City star in shock January move: report

Arsenal have been linked with a breakout star of Hull City's good start to the season.

Well plenty expected the Tigers to be rooted to the bottom of the table following a play-off win at Wembley over the summer, Sergej Jakirovic's men have thus far bucked expectations to find themselves midtable, having lost just twice in their opening nine games.

With Premier League champions Arsenal hosting Hull this weekend, too, North London eyes may well be on one of the stars of the Yorkshire club.

Arsenal linked with surprise move for Hull star

Arsenal are top of the table (Image credit: Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Arsenal are back at the top of the table after a win at Anfield over the weekend saw the Gunners climb to the summit for the first time since winning the league last term – but there have been stutters already this season, as they look to conquer on all fronts once again.

Manager Mikel Arteta is apparently already identifying targets in forward areas, according to The Mirror, with dramatic defeats to the likes of Brighton & Hove Albion and Fleetwood Town in the League Cup highlighting the lack of depth that the Basque boss seemingly has in attack.

One potential option is Mohamed Belloumi, according to a new report from Maghreb Foot, via Sport Witness.

The winger has been a revelation in the top flight this season, leading the scoring charts for his club and making his international debut for Algeria this season, scoring two goals in his first three caps for the Fennecs.

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Sport Witness relays that Beloumi “couldn’t refuse an offer” from Arsenal, who are now linked with a move for the star.

The 24-year-old certainly fits the profile of an Arteta attacker with excellent work ethic, while his ability to play on both flanks if necessary makes him a potential option for cover.

Arsenal already have the likes of Bukayo Saka, Noni Madueke and 16-year-old Max Dowman to play on the right wing – but with Madueke able to play on the left, Belloumi could be an option to become Saka's deputy, should Arsenal see him as better on that side.

Mohamed Belloumi has been good for Hull this season (Image credit: Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images)

FourFourTwo understands that Arsenal have their eye on a number of attackers who could strengthen their side either in January or next summer.

RB Leipzig star Antonio Nusa is one particular left-winger who has been linked with the Gunners in recent weeks.

Belloumi is worth €18 million, according to Transfermarkt. Arsenal travel to Slavia Prague this week as Champions League action continues this week.