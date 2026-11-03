Manchester United star Lisandro Martinez agrees exit: report

Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez has agreed his next transfer.

The Argentine centre-back was sent off at the weekend for Man United against Chelsea in manager Michael Carrick's third successive defeat, in what is fast becoming a nightmare campaign at the club.

It follows comments that Martinez made criticising the Red Devils' hierarchy, as things begin to unravel at Old Trafford.

Manchester United star Lisandro Martinez has agreed to leave

Manchester United suffered yet another defeat at the weekend (Image credit: Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Martinez joined Manchester United from Ajax in 2022 in a move worth £57 million, as reported by the BBC, with the Red Devils beating Arsenal to the signing of the defender and then-manager Erik ten Hag reuniting with one of his generals from the Johan Cruyff Arena.

Martinez has shown good form at times during his four years in Manchester, though concerns over the 5ft 9in centre-back's height have persisted during his time in English football.

Recent errors and controversy, meanwhile, have led to rumours that the World Cup winner could be for the chop, after being hauled off at half-time against Leeds United, being excluded from Carrick's squad against Como, and only featuring as a substitute in the defeat to Bournemouth.

Now, Fichajes in Spain has cited insiders in a report saying Martinez has reached a “preliminary agreement” on personal terms to join Atletico Madrid.

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Martinez's contract runs until 2027, with United holding an option for an extra year, making this a good time to cash in – and with the player apparently unhappy at Carrington, La Liga giants are circling for his signature.

Barcelona have also reportedly held an interest, with Frenkie De Jong filling in at centre-back recently for manager Hansi Flick.

While FourFourTwo understands that Martinez is still some way off from a full agreement for his exit from United, both player and employer appear to be content to go their separate ways as soon as possible.

Diego Simeone wants Martinez (Image credit: Getty Images)

The report states that the Rojiblancos “have to decide whether to try to bring the move forward into the winter transfer window or wait until the summer”, citing financial considerations for opting not to sign Martinez in January.

Martinez is worth €45m, according to Transfermarkt. United take on Roma this week, as Champions League action continues.