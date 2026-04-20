Liverpool looking to replace 2025 summer signing after just a year: report
A Liverpool transfer target could spell bad news for one player
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Liverpool’s transfer window last summer was hailed at the time as one of the most ambitious in recent Premier League history.
After a quiet summer the year before, the Reds flexed their financial muscle to bring in the likes of Alexander Isak, Hugo Ekitike, Florian Wirtz and Milos Kerkez.
The expectation was that this added firepower would help Liverpool retain the Premier League title, but reality has proved far different.
Liverpool looking to upgrade at right-back
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