Liverpool looking to replace 2025 summer signing after just a year: report

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A Liverpool transfer target could spell bad news for one player

Liverpool boss Arne Slot
Liverpool's 2025 summer signings have proved to be a mixed bag (Image credit: Getty Images)

Liverpool’s transfer window last summer was hailed at the time as one of the most ambitious in recent Premier League history.

After a quiet summer the year before, the Reds flexed their financial muscle to bring in the likes of Alexander Isak, Hugo Ekitike, Florian Wirtz and Milos Kerkez.

Liverpool looking to upgrade at right-back

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