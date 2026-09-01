Quiz! Can you name Arsenal's 50 most expensive signings ever?

How well do you know Arsenal's biggest transfers?

Are you a transfer expert? Let's find out. The Premier League has become a game of investment and all of its teams are breaking their transfer records left and right, year after year. This FourFourTwo quiz is all about the Arsenal.

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Managers Arsene Wenger and Mikel Arteta have both delivered the title in the Premier League era. While the Gunners have made a virtue of signing players who suit a style of play, they're willing and able to dig deep in order to get them.

This quiz asks you to name Arsenal's 50 biggest signings ever within a time limit of 12 minutes. Let us know how you do!

FourFourTwo has loads of football quizzes, all courtesy of Kwizly. If you get a good score on these Arsenal signings, you might fancy your chances of naming every club to have won any one of England's top four tiers and placing each of these famous football statues outside the right stadium.

We also want you to show off your English football pyramid expertise, present and past, by naming every club in the Football League right now and every top flight club in England since 1945.

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If it's the Premier League you know best, try our one-season wonders quiz and take on this challenge to sort these players in order of their total numbers of Premier League appearances.

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