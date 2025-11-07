Manchester City accelerating move for Vinicius Jr, following Pep Guardiola request: report

Manchester City are accelerating a move for Vinicius Jr at the request of Pep Guardiola.

The Catalonian coach has already been provided with over €450 million in transfer funs in the last 12 months, yet he finds himself trailing Arsenal by six points after 10 games in the Premier League.

Guardiola has only broken the British transfer record once during his time at Manchester City, but that he may have to do it again should be serious about signing Vinicius Jr.

The 2024/25 season was below par by Manchester City's standards. They finished third in the Premier League, were knocked out in the Champions League play-offs by Real Madrid, knocked out of the Carabao Cup in the fourth round by Tottenham and last the FA Cup final agains Crystal Palace, and Guardiola is looking to avoid a repeat of that.

So far, it has been slightly underwhelming. Whilst they have progressed to the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup, and they are fourth in the Champions League standings, they are six points off Arsenal in the Premier League, with the Gunners looking imperious as of late.

Having Erling Haaland, who is ranked at no.3 in FourFourTwo's list of the greatest finishers in football history, already at his disposal is reportedly not enough for Guardiola, with GOAL via Defensa Central suggesting he has demanded the signing of Vinicius Jr.

Ranked at no.3 in FourFourTwo's list of the best left wingers in the world right now, adding Vinicius Jr to the Manchester City team would be a frightening prospect.

Over the last 12 months he has not quite hit the form that saw him finish second in the 2024 Ballon d'Or behind Rodri, but his rise over the past few years has been mesmeric.

Goals in the 2022 and 2024 Champions League finals helped Real Madrid clinch their 14th and 15th trophies, and he chipped in with significant contributions all through both campaigns.

Real Madrid do not want Vinicius Jr to leave according to another report from Defensa Central, but his contract expires in the summer of 2027, and should they fail to resolve it before the World Cup next summer, they may have a decision on their hands. Losing a talent like him on a free transfer would be catastrophic, even for Real Madrid.

Vinicius Jr. has already hit the headlines this season. Following his substitution from El Clasico, he could be seen angrily demonstrating to manager Xabi Alonso.

The Brazilian blanked his manager before heading straight for the dressing room before appearing on the bench moments later, and was quoted by DAZN as having said, “I’m leaving the team, it’s better if I leave”.

Whilst Vinicius did apologies publicly, cracks are showing, and it maybe come down to Florentino Perez and whether he backs his player, or his manager.

The Athletic reported in August that the 25-year-old's camp had predicted, “It’s not going to be an easy season,” while Alonso picking Rodrygo ahead of Vincius against Real Oviedo in August set the pair's relationship.

Should Vinicius Jr. be available on the market, Manchester City would almost certainly be near the front of the crew given their recent history. Whilst it would most likely require breaking Alexander Isak's £125 million transfer to Liverpool in the summer, in FourFourTwo's view Manchester City should move mountains to get the transfer over the line.

To have one of the best players in the world playing Premier League football week-in-week-out would be massively entertaining, and it would also add to what is an incredibly exciting frontline at Manchester City including Haaland, Rayan Cherki and Jeremy Doku

Vinicius Jr is currently valued at €150 million by Transfermarkt. Manchester City are next in action against Liverpool in the Premier League.