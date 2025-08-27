Vinicius Jr makes shock Real Madrid exit decision, following Xabi Alonso snub: report

Vinicius Jr is happy to leave Real Madrid in the final few weeks of the transfer window.

That's according to explosive new claims after the no.7 was omitted from Real Madrid's starting XI on Sunday, along with fellow Galactico, Trent Alexander-Arnold, as new manager Xabi Alonso lays down the law at the Bernabeu.

Ranked at no.3 in FourFourTwo's list of the best left wingers in the world right now, Vinicius is considering his options as Deadline Day looms, following a seismic decision that could cost Los Blancos millions.

Vinicius Jr has decided his Real Madrid exit, following friction with Xabi Alonso

Xabi Alonso left Vinicius on the bench at the weekend (Image credit: Diego Souto/Getty Images)

According to The Athletic, Alonso's snub towards Vinicius “did not go down well” with the 25-year-old, who did not have the opportunity to discuss the decision with his manager before being dropped.

Compratriot Rodrygo instead lined up on the left-hand side, which has been a position of debate at Valdebebas since the arrival of Kylian Mbappe, with the Frenchman and both Brazilians vying to play in that area of the field.

Kylian Mbappe's arrival has complicated things for Rodrygo and Vinicius (Image credit: Getty Images)

Now, OK Diario claims that Vinicius is open to a move before the transfer window closes.

The report states that this is unlikely due to the lack of offers for the star, and Real Madrid's stance that they would like to keep him – but the long-term future looks ominous, with Vincius showing no intention of renewing his contract in the Spanish capital.

Reportedly, the forward's plan is to wait until January 2027, which will allow him to pocket either a sizeable loyalty bonus when he re-commits to Real, or a sign-on fee elsewhere at another club.

Naturally, Real are not enthused with the prospect of losing such a star for free and are said to be upset with the player, feeling he is being “unfair to an institution that has always protected him.”

Vinicius is still a huge star for Real Madrid (Image credit: Getty Images)

FourFourTwo understands that there is significant interest in Vinicius from the Saudi Pro League, though Premier League interest is scant, given the possible finances involved in taking him to England.

Vinicius Jr is worth €170m, according to Transfermarkt.