Manchester City boast secret weapon in transfer tug-of-war for 'next Toni Kroos'
A youth coach at Manchester City could prove significant in their bid to sign a talented youngster
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Manchester City’s sights are firmly set on catching Arsenal and winning their seventh Premier League title in nine seasons under Pep Guardiola.
Whether or not they achieve that, attention will quickly turn to the summer transfer window.
City will undoubtedly look to strengthen their first team with some proven quality in order to challenge at the top of the division again next season.
Manchester City connection could entice Eichhorn
There could also be some signings made with the long-term future in mind, with one player in particular said to be on the radar.
Hertha Berlin’s 16-year-old midfielder Kennet Eichhorn, who has earned comparisons with ex-Real Madrid and Germany great Toni Kroos, is reportedly a target for City.