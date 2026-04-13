Manchester City boast secret weapon in transfer tug-of-war for 'next Toni Kroos'

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A youth coach at Manchester City could prove significant in their bid to sign a talented youngster

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, May 2025
Pep Guardiola could have his eye on more midfield talent (Image credit: Alamy)

Manchester City’s sights are firmly set on catching Arsenal and winning their seventh Premier League title in nine seasons under Pep Guardiola.

Whether or not they achieve that, attention will quickly turn to the summer transfer window.

Manchester City connection could entice Eichhorn

Hertha Berlin youngster Kennet Eichhorn

Hertha Berlin youngster Kennet Eichhorn is on Manchester City's radar (Image credit: Getty Images)

There could also be some signings made with the long-term future in mind, with one player in particular said to be on the radar.

Hertha Berlin’s 16-year-old midfielder Kennet Eichhorn, who has earned comparisons with ex-Real Madrid and Germany great Toni Kroos, is reportedly a target for City.