Manchester City boast secret weapon in transfer tug-of-war for 'next Toni Kroos'

Pep Guardiola could have his eye on more midfield talent

Manchester City’s sights are firmly set on catching Arsenal and winning their seventh Premier League title in nine seasons under Pep Guardiola.

Whether or not they achieve that, attention will quickly turn to the summer transfer window.

City will undoubtedly look to strengthen their first team with some proven quality in order to challenge at the top of the division again next season.

Manchester City connection could entice Eichhorn

Hertha Berlin youngster Kennet Eichhorn is on Manchester City's radar (Image credit: Getty Images)

There could also be some signings made with the long-term future in mind, with one player in particular said to be on the radar.