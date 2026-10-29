Leny Yoro lined up for Manchester United exit and surprise reunion: report

Manchester United defender Leny Yoro is reportedly a priority transfer target for Serie A giants AC Milan.

Man United's defensive options have been criticised after heavy defeats against Como in the Champions League and Bournemouth in the Premier League, with former Red Devils right-back Gary Neville pointing out that Yoro playing at right-back is evidence of negligence in the transfer market.

Yoro made a big mistake that led directly to United conceding a goal in the home loss against Bournemouth, thrusting the patchwork nature of their defence back under the microscope, but the Rossoneri could be set to offer him a fresh opportunity.

Ruben Amorim reportedly wants a Leny Yoro reunion at San Siro

Leny Yoro (Image credit: Getty Images)

Calcio Mercato reports that Milan's recruitment officials are planning a defensive rebuild in the January transfer window, with a central defender prioritised. Milan have some inexperienced options at the back, but injuries to Matteo Gabbia and Mario Gila have left Amorim with limited flexibility.

Roma's Daniele Ghilardi, Lecce's Thiago Gabriel and Goncalo Inacio of Sporting CP are also under consideration for January, but the longer-term plan is understood to include Yoro too.

"A player AC Milan are particularly interested in for next season is the talented 2005-born French defender Yoro from Manchester United," reports Calcio Mercato.

"The Rossoneri are hoping for the work of his agent, [Jorge] Mendes, to help them finalise a deal this summer. The deal is expected to cost between €40 and €50 million."

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20-year-old Yoro joined the Red Devils from Lille in the summer of 2024, when they paid a reported initial fee of around £52 million, but had to wait for his competitive debut after suffering a foot injury in pre-season.

By the time he made his first competitive appearance for United in December, both manager Erik ten Hag and caretaker manager Ruud van Nistelrooy had left Old Trafford. Amorim was appointed in November, integrated Yoro, and oversaw his most settled spell in a United shirt.

Yoro has started three times in the Premier League under Michael Carrick this season, all of them at right-back, and his cause hasn't been helped by his presence in the Red Devils' 3-2 loss to Brighton & Hove Albion in the Carabao Cup or his red card in the Champions League against Atletico Madrid.

Ruben Amorim (Image credit: Getty Images)

Carrick has selected Harry Maguire in every starting line-up in the Premier League this season, with Lisandro Martinez also starting regularly before his criticism of technical director Jason Wilcox.

Yoro's opportunities at centre-back have been limited in 2026/27 and his suitability on the right is not ideal.

As his stock deteriorates in what is a troubled environment in general, it's not hard to imagine that Mendes and Yoro, who played more than 50 times for Amorim at United, would see the potential benefits of a move.