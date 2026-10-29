Doctors rule out heart attack for Vincent Kompany, as Bayern Munich boss is 'getting better every day'

Bayern Munich head coach Vincent Kompany has been discharged from hospital after collapsing at the club's training ground on Friday.

Kompany was taken to hospital but reports in Germany claim that doctors ruled out a heart attack or stroke before sending him home to recuperate. He is not expected to return to the Bayern dugout for some weeks.

The Belgian is believed to have experienced seizures during the incident, with medical professionals subsequently looking into meningeal irritation as the cause.

Vincent Kompany dislocated his shoulder in training ground collapse

Vincent Kompany (Image credit: Getty Images)

Meningeal irritation is an inflammation of the meninges, the layers of a protective membrane covering the brain and spinal cord. Kompany had reportedly missed some training sessions because of a virus.

German newspaper BILD reported that the 40-year-old dislocated a shoulder when he collapsed, and his job will be covered by assistant Aaron Danks, who previously reassured fans that he is 'getting better every day' while Kompany recovers.

Bayern director Max Eberl gave an update on Kompany's condition on Wednesday, confirming that the head coach is back at home and on the mend.

"Given the circumstances, he's doing well," Eberl told ARD. "He was discharged from the hospital today. That is the biggest and best news for all of us. It's a meningeal irritation that caused this incident on Friday. He will now rest and take medication

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"I am very confident that he will be back on the touchline, operating at 100% very soon."

It's been an eventful period for Bayern. They drew with Arsenal in their third league phase match in the Champions League two days before the former Manchester City defend was taken ill. On Sunday, they beat Freiburg 3-1 to stay top of Germany's Bundesliga.

The league champions then had a midweek DFB-Pokal tie against Magdeburg, winning 6-1 to continue their cup defence without Kompany and Harry Kane, who remained on the bench after winning the Ballon d'Or on Monday night.

Vincent Kompany (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kompany is chasing a third consecutive Bundesliga title, having led Bayern back to the top in 2024/25 and again, as part of the double, last season. He was appointed after a spell in charge of Burnley, who were promoted from the Championship and then relegated from the Premier League on his watch.

Bayern will be without their head coach for their biggest Bundesliga fixture of the season so far when they take on Borussia Dortmund on Saturday.

Bayern and Dortmund are both unbeaten and level on points at the top of the division.