Liverpool report: Valencia teenager linked after huge price rise

Liverpool's interest in 19-year-old Valencia winger David Otorbi could cool after the Spanish club elected to upgrade his contract ahead of schedule, according to reports.

The Reds were understood to be keen to pay Otorbi's €30 million release clause to take him to Anfield, but the young Spaniard's circumstances have changed significantly.

In addition to sustaining an injury that will disrupt his progress on the pitch, Valencia-born Otorbi has had a renewal option in his contract activated early by the club. It's believed the deal, which has not yet been formally announced, includes an increased €60 million release clause.

Valencia have doubled David Otorbi's release clause to deter Liverpool interest

David Otorbi (Image credit: Getty Images)

"Valencia CF has responded by exercising the renewal option included in Otorbi's contract," reports Fichajes. "His contract, initially set to run until 2028, has been extended for another three seasons, until June 2031 .

"This modification increases his release clause from €30 million to €60 million. Furthermore, the club has improved the player's salary terms and is considering a future review of his contract.

"The contract extension was initially contingent on Otorbi playing ten matches with a minimum of 45 minutes in each. However, Valencia decided to expedite this process due to interest from England."

Otorbi, a Spanish under-18 international, made his senior debut as far back as August 2024, but has been cautiously integrated into the first team. The 19-year-old didn't play a single minute in La Liga last season but has been given three league starts by head coach Javier Aguirre in 2026/27.

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He scored his first La Liga goal against Racing Santander in a 2-2 draw earlier this month but was withdrawn through injury within 15 minutes of kick-off in Saturday's loss to Villarreal.

"The player will focus on his recovery while Valencia finalises the official announcement of his new contract," according to Fichajes.

"Looking ahead to the January 2027 transfer window, the next move will depend on whether English clubs are willing to negotiate for less than €60 million or ultimately rule out signing David Otorbi."

David Otorbi (Image credit: Getty Images)

Liverpool in particular are unlikely to be inclined to break the bank, having signed 23-year-old Victor Munoz and 24-year-old Bradley Barcola during the summer transfer window.

Cody Gakpo is enjoying a positive start to the season and can operate to varying degrees in different attacking positions, while the need to keep a path to more regular football open for Rio Ngumoha, 18, becomes more and more obvious every time he plays.

The Reds will have a chance to close the gap on second-placed Arsenal to just three points when they meet in Sunday's only fixture in the Premier League.