Manchester United planning for Football Manager wonderkid to replace Lisandro Martinez long-term: report

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The defender has impressed this season in the Bundesliga and Man United are one of several clubs keen to make a move

Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez
Manchester United are seeking a successor to Lisandro Martinez. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester United are one of several clubs keeping an eye on Werder Bremen defender Karim Coulibaly.

The 18-year-old has impressed in the Bundesliga this season, making 22 appearances and scoring once, making him Werder's youngest ever Bundesliga goalscorer.