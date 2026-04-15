Manchester United planning for Football Manager wonderkid to replace Lisandro Martinez long-term: report

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Manchester United are one of several clubs keeping an eye on Werder Bremen defender Karim Coulibaly.
The 18-year-old has impressed in the Bundesliga this season, making 22 appearances and scoring once, making him Werder's youngest ever Bundesliga goalscorer.
He is seen as a perfect candidate to replace Lisandro Martinez, who has struggled with yet another injury hit campaign.