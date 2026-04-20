Manchester United ramp up move for Junior Kroupi: report
Manchester United are looking to add to their attack - and the Bournemouth star is a wanted man
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Junior Kroupi’s emergence at Bournemouth this season has been hugely impressive.
The 19-year-old forward has scored 10 goals in 28 Premier League appearances this season following his £10m move from French side Lorient last summer – catching the eye of Manchester United.
And Bournemouth could be set to make a sizeable profit on one of the brightest young talents in the division.
Manchester United watching Junior Kroupi closely
Manchester United's hospitality offers comfortable, padded seating in the North West Quadrant. The package includes a concour