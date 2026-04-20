Manchester United ramp up move for Junior Kroupi: report

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Manchester United are looking to add to their attack - and the Bournemouth star is a wanted man

Bournemouth forward Eli Junior Kroupi
Bournemouth forward Eli Junior Kroupi is on Manchester United's radar (Image credit: Getty Images)

Junior Kroupi’s emergence at Bournemouth this season has been hugely impressive.

The 19-year-old forward has scored 10 goals in 28 Premier League appearances this season following his £10m move from French side Lorient last summer – catching the eye of Manchester United.

Manchester United watching Junior Kroupi closely

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Manchester United's hospitality offers comfortable, padded seating in the North West Quadrant. The package includes a concour