Manchester United ramp up move for Junior Kroupi: report

Bournemouth forward Eli Junior Kroupi is on Manchester United's radar

Junior Kroupi’s emergence at Bournemouth this season has been hugely impressive.

The 19-year-old forward has scored 10 goals in 28 Premier League appearances this season following his £10m move from French side Lorient last summer – catching the eye of Manchester United.

And Bournemouth could be set to make a sizeable profit on one of the brightest young talents in the division.

Manchester United watching Junior Kroupi closely