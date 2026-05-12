Manchester United begin move for 'the next Nemanja Vidic': report

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Chelsea and Crystal Palace are also interested in signing the defender

Serbia Euro 2024 squad Referee Antonio Nobre of Portugal and Strahinja Pavlovic of Serbia during the international friendly match between Austria and Serbia at Ernst Happel Stadion on June 4, 2024 in Vienna, Austria. (Photo by Guenther Iby/SEPA.Media /Getty Images)
Strahinja Pavlovic of Serbia (Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester United are targeting "the next Nemanja Vidic" this summer as they look to bolster their defensive options.

Harry Maguire has already signed a new contract with the club, but Lisandro Martinez and Matthijs de Ligt have proven to be unreliable options, with both suffering repeated injuries throughout their time at Old Trafford.