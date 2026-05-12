Manchester United begin move for 'the next Nemanja Vidic': report

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Manchester United are targeting "the next Nemanja Vidic" this summer as they look to bolster their defensive options.
Harry Maguire has already signed a new contract with the club, but Lisandro Martinez and Matthijs de Ligt have proven to be unreliable options, with both suffering repeated injuries throughout their time at Old Trafford.
That has turned focus to AC Milan's Strahinja Pavlovic, who Man United could look to sign in the upcoming transfer window.