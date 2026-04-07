Newcastle United give strongest indication of a Tino Livramento sale, with replacement lined up: report

Newcastle United could be set to let Tino Livramento leave this summer, with reports strongly linking the club with his replacement.

Newcastle are reportedly the “hottest” favourites to land the signing of Italian international Marco Palestra, according to Tutto Sport.

The 21-year-old is currently on loan at Cagliari from Atalanta, but could be on the move again this summer, with the likes of Inter, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal also credited with an interest.

Newcastle United target Marco Palestra is valued around £50m by Atalanta

Newcastle are one of several clubs interested in Palestra. (Image credit: Enrico Locci/Getty Images)

A move for Palestra could pave the way for the departure of Livramento, who has been admired by Manchester City for a long time.

The full-back is seen as the ideal candidate to plug the gap City have at right back, with the likes of Matheus Nunes filling in out of position for most of this season.

Manchester City want to sign Tino Livramento. (Image credit: Getty Images)

However, FourFourTwo understands that deals for both Livramento and Palestra will not be easy to complete.

Firstly, Newcastle will be keen to hold onto one of their prize assets, particularly with their other right back Kieran Trippier announcing that he will leave in the summer.

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Any successful move for Livramento will no doubt require a hefty transfer fee.

Meanwhile, Palestra's own valuation is reported to be around the £50m mark, something that would surely put Newcastle off, given their need to adhere to strict financial rules.

With scouts from Barcelona watching the player in recent weeks – described by FourFourTwo earlier this year in a scout report as “a unicorn profile” – the Magpies could easily be priced out of the market.

Newcastle are interested in signing Marco Palestra. (Image credit: Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

Nevertheless, their interest demonstrates a willingness to consider their options, amid reports linking Livramento with a move away from St James' Park.

The full-back could be one of several high profile players to depart, especially if Newcastle miss out on European places this season.

Sandro Tonali, Anthony Gordon, Bruno Guimaraes and Lewis Hall have all been reported as transfer targets for big clubs, suggesting a busy summer could be in store on Tyneside.