Newcastle United set to beat Brighton at their own transfer game for second time this summer: report

News
By published

Newcastle United are reportedly in the mix for the highly-coveted Bundesliga star Said El Mala

Said El Mala of 1. FC Köln
Said El Mala of 1. FC Köln (Image credit: Getty Images)

Newcastle United could pull off a high-stakes transfer hijacking that would see them beat Brighton and Hove Albion to the signature of German youngster El Mala, according to Bundesliga reporter Christian Falk.

The Magpies are under pressure to deliver a much-improved summer window following a 2025 recruitment drive that many critics felt lacked the top-tier impact required to compete on multiple fronts.

Newcastle reportedly enter Said El Mala race

Said El Mala celebrates scoring for Koln

Said El Mala celebrates scoring for Koln (Image credit: Getty Images)

Newcastle have already drawn blood in this tactical battle by securing Ecuadorean youngster Johan Martinez.

The signing of the 16-year-old, who will arrive on Tyneside from Independiente del Valle when he turns 18 next year, was widely described as a Brighton-type addition.