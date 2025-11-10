Sunderland in for shock record signing from Barcelona: report

Sunderland are ready to make a shock signing from Barcelona that will see them smash their transfer record.

After being promoted at the end of last season Sunderland spent £164 million in the summer and have greatly impressed in the opening stage of the season.

The Black Cats sit fourth in the Premier League on 19 points after 11 games and have a genuine chance at qualifying for European football next season, and they are looking towards a Barcelona star to make that happen.

Sunderland prepared to go big to land Barcelona star

Sunderland manager Regis Le Bris (Image credit: Getty Images)

In their opening 11 fixtures Sunderland have beaten Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, and they held league leaders Arsenal to a 2-2 draw at the Stadium of Light, marking the Gunners first dropped points for 11 games, and ending their clean sheet streak.

Veteran Granit Xhaka, who is recognised in FourFourTwo's list of the best central midfielders in the world, has shone, while other new signings Nordi Mukiele and Brian Brobbey have both had important contributions in their excellent start.

And now a stunning report claims that Sunderland are preparing to smash their transfer record and stun world football and snap up the highly talented Fermin Lopez from Barcelona.

Spanish outlet Fichajes is suggesting the Black Cats are willing to spend €80 million to secure Lopez's signature.

Hansi Flick does not want to let the La Masia academy product leave, but Barcelona's financial status means they need to carefully consider the offer. It would allow them to spend funds in other positions but it would be an unpopular decision among the fanbase.

22-year-old Lopez has been in impressive form for Barcelona this season and has forced his way into Flick's starting line up. Of the eight La Liga games he has been available for he's started five, and in the Champions League he has started all three of the games he was fit for.

His recent for has really captured the attention, scoring a hat-trick in the Champions League, before a goal in El Clasico against Real Madrid, and a brace of assists in back-to-back games against Elche and Club Brugge.

Fermin Lopez was part of the Spain squad who broke English hearts at EURO 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

He primarily operates as an attacking midfielder but his skillset means he could be effective across the frontline. Lopez was the subject of interest from Chelsea in the summer, but the Blues failed to stump up the required funds for the Spaniard.

In FourFourTwo's view, this would be a sensational transfer should Sunderland pull it off. However, Lopez is a valued member of the Barcelona squad, and given the Blaugrana's history with homegrown talent it will be difficult to pry him away.

Lopez is valued at €60 million by Transfermarkt. Sunderland are next in Premier League action against Fulham after the international break.