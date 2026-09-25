Liverpool explore shock move for Anfield nightmare: report

Liverpool are looking to strengthen by signing an Anfield nightmare, now potentially an Anfield dream.

Liverpool are monitoring the availability of Atletico Madrid star Marcos Llorente, whose Anfield goalscoring exploits have terrorised the Reds on many Champions League occasions.

His latest strike arrived in the 17th minute during Liverpool’s league phase match-up with the La Liga side in early September, sending Atletico Madrid 1-0 ahead.

Last term, Llorente bagged two in a 3-2 defeat at Anfield; now, the Reds are exploring the possibility of bringing Atletico Madrid’s man to Merseyside, with two other Premier League clubs also interested.

Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea explore move for Anfield nightmare Marcos Llorente

The Spaniard has terrorised Anfield in recent years. (Image credit: Clive Mason/Getty Images)

According to TEAMtalk, the Spaniard is attracting interest from Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea, as he enters the final months of his Atletico Madrid contract.

Llorente has made over 300 appearances for Diego Simeone’s side, and his ability to operate in both midfield and at right-back has attracted potential Premier League suitors.

Llorente is entering the final few months of his Atletico Madrid contract. (Image credit: Maria Gracia Jimenez/Soccrates/Getty Images)

Liverpool and Chelsea are two such clubs assessing their options in both areas of the pitch, with Llorente’s versatility appealing to both English top-flight sides.

Elsewhere, Manchester City are looking to expand their veteran core under Enzo Maresca. In this case, the Spaniard’s age, 31, is attractive to the Cityzens.

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Similarly, neither Andoni Iraola’s side or the Blues are put off by Llorente’s birthday, who turns 31 in January, with it being described as “not significant” to their Premier League transfer pursuits.

Beyond the Premier League, both La Liga and Bundesliga champions Barcelona and Bayern Munich are believed to be keeping close eyes on the Spaniard.

The now 31-year-old, who stepped away from World Cup winners Spain this summer, joined from Real Madrid in 2019 for a fee of €30 million.

The 31-year-old stepped away from the Spain national team this summer. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A transfer for Llorente will likely be difficult to pull off, with Atletico Madrid being determined to secure his future in Spain.

There is belief internally that he will sign a new contract, however, the 31-year-old’s camp are aware of growing interest in Llorente across Europe.

Whether Simeone’s side can tie the 31-year-old down remains to be seen, however, the club has entered fresh talks with the Spaniard.

He has scored ten Champions League goals across his career, five of which have arrived against Liverpool, and four at Anfield.