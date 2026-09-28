Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk to join Milan, with bombshell successor lined up: report

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk is to leave the Reds on a free transfer after nine years of service at Anfield.

That's according to a new report, which says that the Dutchman is set to swap Liverpool for Milan “sooner rather than later” – and that a big replacement is already being lined up to take his place at the heart of manager Andoni Iraola's defence.

Van Dijk became the most expensive defender in the world when he swapped Southampton for Anfield, but now 35, his current contract expires at the end of the season.

Liverpool launching move for Premier League rival to replace Virgil van Dijk

Iraola is unbeaten at Liverpool thus far (Image credit: Getty Images)

Van Dijk has started the season strongly under Iraola alongside new signing Jeremy Jacquet, who is 14 years his junior.

According to veteran Italian journalist Carlo Pellegatti, via Football Italia, the Dutch captain is set to move to Milan next summer, noting, ““Every now and then, people make fun of me for saying Van Dijk would join, but then they [did] the same the January before Zlatan Ibrahimovic arrived.”

Van Dijk has formed a good partnership with Jeremy Jacquet (Image credit: Getty Images)

“[Milan owner] Gerry Cardinale made clear: ‘Either we get him now by paying or next year for free,’” Pellegatti added, “I said that Van Dijk will arrive at Milan sooner or later.”

According to CaughtOffside, meanwhile, Liverpool are looking at bringing in Tottenham Hotspur captain Micky van de Ven as Van Dijk's replacement.

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The 25-year-old plays alongside the Liverpool man for the Netherlands and not only is he capable of playing at left-back – a problem position for the Reds of late – he possesses the kind of recovery pace that could help Iraola to implement his high-risk high press.

Despite back-to-back 17th-placed finishes, Van de Ven is one of Spurs' better players and with the Lilywhites struggling again this season – finding themselves winless after five fixtures – the skipper may look to pastures new this summer.

FourFourTwo understands that Liverpool have admired the defender for a while, while CaughtOffside adds Manchester United to the mix as another Premier League rival interested in the star.

Micky van de Ven is on Liverpool's radar (Image credit: Getty Images)

Van de Ven will surely not come cheap, however: the former Wolfsburg man is contracted in N17 until 2031, having signed an extension to his deal over the summer.

Both the Spurs man and Van Dijk are currently on international duty with the Oranje under new boss Xavi Hernandez.

Van de Ven is worth €50 million, according to Transfermarkt. Liverpool host Manchester City when Premier League action returns following the international break.