Tottenham's one key decision showed they may finally be leaving their banter era

Spurs are starting to operate like a proper outfit under Roberto De Zerbi

Roberto De Zerbi. One step. Winning the race for Mateus Fernandes. Another step. Breaking up Newcastle United's midfield unit with an audacious Sandro Tonali swoop. Another.

Tottenham Hotspur have taken three huge strides away from the nadir of their banter era – namely back-to-back 17th-placed finishes in the Premier League, a wound that, at points, even a Europa League triumph failed to strap up.

But one moment this summer threatened to plunge them right back to the unedifying start.

We’re talking, of course, about the mooted transfer of Cristian Romero to sworn enemies Arsenal.

The Argentinian centre-back, while clearly one of their more gifted talents in these dark years, had been a thorn in the side of Spurs for some time off the pitch.

Former club captain Cristian Romero missed one of Spurs' biggest games in recent years to pursuit his own interests (Image credit: Getty Images)

Unafraid to call out higher-ups, Spurs fans quite liked some of the spikier elements of the defender's personality. But when he was missing in action for the Lilywhites’ relegation-decider against Everton at the end of last season, positive feelings soon evaporated. From then, the writing was on the wall.

A parting of the ways was somewhat telegraphed, but that one sensational transfer link to the other side of north London threatened to take a knife to Spurs’ patchwork quilt of a reputation.

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It’s not that Romero would have vastly improved a rival. In fact, he’d have probably struggled to break the Gabriel-Saliba duopoly over the Gunners’ backline, dependent on the latter's fitness.

Football is a patch of grass and 22 players chasing around a bag of air. But in the modern day, with the vast sums of money involved, it is also a game of hubris.

Its exponents can try to rise above that petty truth, but it is a truth. These things matter. They feed into how a club views itself.

There was never an obvious gap in Arsenal's defence anyway, to be fair... (Image credit: Getty Images)

Luis Figo. Ashley Cole. S*l C******l.

These transfers not only come to define the career of the individual involved, but also entire eras in football teams and their cities.

Joan Gaspart, Barcelona’s president as Figo made that move, said it “destroyed” the club. And that’s Barcelona.

In a frenzied race to try and save face amid the backlash, the former executive admits he rushed to get new faces through the door.

It didn’t work. The Catalans didn’t lift another major trophy for another five years, when 2004/05 brought LaLiga back to Camp Nou.

Luis Figo's controversial move from Barca to Real Madrid derailed the Catalans for years (Image credit: Getty Images)

Five years. An entire peak of a player’s career gone in the click of one transfer. That’s how damaging these moves can be.

Now, it would be hyperbolic to suggest Romero rocking up at the Emirates would have been anywhere near as seismic as Figo’s move – pigs need never have feared for their heads in the English capital – but it illustrates a point: history has shown it’s a game to be avoided at all costs.

Thankfully, those at Tottenham recognised this, with concrete talks seemingly never countenanced. Each and every report carrying the same disclaimer that they wouldn't even enter the discussion.

As the Sky Sports News ticker unfurled with the story, it threatened to swipe Spurs’ recent progress with it. Instead, in this new-era, cold-faced Spurs, the drama fizzled out as soon as it had sparked.

It was replaced by news that Romero was heading to the stage for that Figo scandal 26 years earlier, to Madrid. Only it was Atletico rather than Real for the 28-year-old.

¡Bienvenido, Cristian 'Cuti' Romero! 🔴⚪Acuerdo con el Tottenham Hotspur para el traspaso del defensa internacional argentino, quien firma por nuestro club hasta 2031.➡️ https://t.co/38a4bw3DBW pic.twitter.com/8yapwP9UBHAugust 15, 2026

A match made in heaven, Romero will be at home under Atleti’s legendary Argentinian coach, Diego Simeone, and his Dark Arts enthusiasts – an apt resolution for all parties involved, even if the defender's exit from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium did his legacy in N17 no favours.

A development that at one point may have derailed Tottenham, their progression train continues to chug ahead without a scratch.

Spurs look serious and decisive this summer. And they might just mean it this time.