Watch Croatia vs England for FREE from anywhere as the Three Lions head to Rijeka for their third Nations League fixture, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the live stream details and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

England responded to their Wembley setback against Spain by completing a professional display against Czechia in Prague on Tuesday evening.

Next in their way is old foes Croatia, with the Blazers having famously knocked England out of the World Cup in 2018.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Croatia vs England online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Croatia vs England for FREE in the UK

Viewers in the UK can watch Croatia vs England for free on ITV1 and ITVX. Kick-off is at 5:00pm BST.

Watch Croatia vs England on ITVX Online viewers can watch Croatia vs England on ITVX - the registration process is simple. You just need a UK postcode (e.g. SE1 7PB) and a valid TV licence. ❗ Coverage is geo-restricted, but you can use a VPN to get your usual access if you're away from the UK right now – more on that below.

Watch Croatia vs England from anywhere

Away from home and facing geo-restricted streaming? A VPN can help. It changes your IP address to make it appear you’re browsing from another country, letting you access your usual streams from anywhere.

Our expert office-mates over at Tom's Guide test hundreds of VPNs, and they say NordVPN is the best VPN you can get.

How to watch Croatia vs England in the US

Fans in the US can watch Croatia vs England on Fubo TV, which is an official broadcast partner of the UEFA Nations League.

The game kicks-off at 12:00pm ET.

Watch Croatia vs England on Fubo TV Fubo TV is an official broadcaster of the UEFA Nations League and has live coverage of Croatia vs England. It is available in the United States at a range of price points, with a 5-day free trial available with most plans.

How to watch Croatia vs England in Australia

Viewers in Australia can watch Croatia vs England live on beIN SPORTS.

The game will be shown on beIN SPORTS 3 and beIN SPORTS CONNECT, with kick-off at 2:00am AEST on Sunday.

Watch Croatia vs England on beIN SPORTS Watch Croatia vs England live on beIN SPORTS for $16.99 a month or $169.99 a year, with a 7-day free trial for new customers included in both plans.

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Croatia vs England: Nations League Preview

England head to Rijeka on Saturday evening looking to build momentum in the Nations League, but they face a Croatia side desperate to respond after their heavy defeat to Spain.

The Three Lions arrive in western Croatia having taken three points from their opening two matches. Thomas Tuchel's side were beaten 3-2 by Spain at Wembley before recovering with a 2-0 victory over Czechia in Prague. Anthony Gordon and Harry Kane were on target in that win, with Trent Alexander-Arnold providing a delightful assist for the opener on his return to the starting XI.

Croatia began their campaign with a 2-1 victory away to Czechia, with Luka Modric among the scorers, but were brought back down to earth by Spain on Tuesday. Dion Beljo briefly brought Croatia level in Seville, only for Spain to eventually run out 4-1 winners.

That leaves both nations on three points heading into their meeting, although Spain have already established an early lead at the top of Group A3.

There is no shortage of history between these teams.

England's most recent competitive meeting came at this summer's World Cup, when Kane scored twice in a 4-2 victory. England also edged Croatia 1-0 at Euro 2020, but the Croatians will remember their most famous encounter far more fondly — the 2-1 extra-time victory in the 2018 World Cup semi-final.

Croatia's home fixture is officially being played behind closed doors following a UEFA sanction, although 100 England Supporters Travel Club members have been permitted to attend.

Squads

Croatia

Goalkeepers: Dominik Livaković (Barcelona), Dominik Kotarski (Dinamo Zagreb), Ivor Pandur (Rangers)

Defenders: Joško Gvardiol (Manchester City), Josip Juranović (Union Berlin), Josip Šutalo (Lazio), Luka Vušković (Brighton), Ivan Smolčić (Como), Josip Stanišić (Bayern Munich), Martin Erlić (Midtjylland)

Midfielders: Luka Modrić (AC Milan), Mateo Kovačić (Manchester City), Mario Pašalić (Atalanta), Nikola Vlašić (Torino), Petar Sučić (Inter), Luka Sučić (Real Sociedad), Josip Mišić (Dinamo Zagreb), Martin Baturina (Como)

Forwards: Ivan Perišić (PSV), Andrej Kramarić (Hoffenheim), Ante Budimir (Osasuna), Igor Matanović (Freiburg), Franjo Ivanović (Lens), Dion Drena Beljo (Dinamo Zagreb), Marco Pašalić (Orlando City), Petar Musa (FC Dallas) Standbys: Karlo Letica (Luzern), Marin Pongračić (Fiorentina), Kristijan Jakić (Augsburg), Nikola Moro (Bologna), Lovro Majer (AEK), Toni Fruk (Rijeka), and Luka Stojković (Dinamo Zagreb)

England

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford (Everton), Jason Steele (Brighton & Hove Albion), James Trafford (Leeds United).



Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Real Madrid), Jarrad Branthwaite (Everton), Trevoh Chalobah (Como), Marc Guéhi (Manchester City), Lewis Hall (Newcastle United), Ezri Konsa (Arsenal), Nico O'Reilly (Manchester City), Jarell Quansah (Bayer Leverkusen).



Midfielders: Elliot Anderson (Manchester City), Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), James Garner (Everton)*, Morgan Gibbs-White (Nottingham Forest)* Myles Lewis-Skelly (Arsenal), Alex Scott (AFC Bournemouth).



Forwards: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Leeds United), Eberechi Eze (Arsenal), Anthony Gordon (Barcelona), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), Rio Ngumoha (Liverpool), Morgan Rogers (Chelsea), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal).

*Called up after Tino Livramento, Kobbie Mainoo, Cole Palmer, Marcus Rashford and Declan Rice withdrew on Monday 21 September

FourFourTwo's prediction

Croatia 1-3 England

The Three Lions have been dominant in recent games against Croatia and we expect a similar scoreline to the one seen in the World Cup.