North Macedonia vs Scotland FREE live stream: How to watch the Tartan Army's next Nations League encounter

Watch North Macedonia vs Scotland for free from anywhere as Sebastien Pocognoli goes in search of his first win as Tartan Army boss.

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North Macedonia vs Scotland: key information Kick-off time: 7:45pm BST / 2:45pm ET / 4:45am AEST (Sun.)

7:45pm BST / 2:45pm ET / 4:45am AEST (Sun.) FREE Stream: BBC iPlayer (UK)

(UK) TV Channels: Fox Soccer Plus (US) / beIN Sports 2 (AUS)

Fox Soccer Plus (US) / beIN Sports 2 (AUS) Watch from anywhere: Get 75% off with NordVPN

New Scotland boss Sebastien Pocognoli is still searching for his first win as Tartan Army boss as his side heads to North Macedonia.

A goalless draw with Slovenia and a 3-0 defeat against Switzerland means Scotland are also yet to score a goal under their new boss

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need to watch North Macedonia vs Scotland online, on TV, and from anywhere.

How to watch North Macedonia vs Scotland for free in the UK

Viewers in the UK can watch North Macedonia vs Scotland live and for free, with the game being broadcast on BBC Two, BBC Scotland and online on BBC iPlayer. Kick-off is at 7:45pm BST.

Outside of the UK? Use NordVPN to unlock your BBC iPlayer stream from anywhere in the world.

Watch North Macedonia vs Scotland on the BBC North Macedonia vs Scotland will be broadcast live and for free on BBC Two and BBC Scotland, while you can also stream the game on BBC iPlayer. You just need a television licence and a BBC account with a UK postcode (e.g. SE1 7PB).

Watch North Macedonia vs Scotland from anywhere

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How to watch North Macedonia vs Scotland in the US for free

In the US, Fox Soccer Plus are showing North Macedonia vs Scotland.

How to watch North Macedonia vs Scotland in Australia

Viewers in Australia can watch North Macedonia vs Scotland live on beIN SPORTS.

The game will be shown on beIN SPORTS 2 and beIN SPORTS CONNECT, with kick-off at 4:45am AEST on Sunday.

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North Macedonia vs Scotland: Preview

Scotland's Nations League campaign moves to Skopje on Saturday evening, where Pocognoli's side face North Macedonia in a Group B1 encounter with plenty at stake.

It has been an unusual start to life under the new head coach. Scotland opened their campaign with a goalless draw away to Slovenia before suffering a 3-0 home defeat to Switzerland. North Macedonia, meanwhile, have lost both of their opening matches, going down 3-0 to Switzerland and 2-0 against Slovenia.

Scotland have now gone four competitive matches without scoring, leaving them on the brink of their longest goal drought in more than five decades. The Belgian has nevertheless backed his players to focus on their performances rather than the statistics.

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The absence of goals has placed additional pressure on Scotland's attacking options, with Oli McBurnie, Kieron Bowie and Robbie Ure among those competing for opportunities.

Andy Robertson is set to win his 100th Scotland cap, joining Kenny Dalglish as only the second Scottish men's player to reach the century. The Tottenham defender remains a key figure for a team undergoing considerable change under Pocognoli.

North Macedonia will hope home advantage can provide a spark after a difficult opening fortnight. Goce Sedloski's team have yet to score in the competition and will know another defeat would leave their hopes of progressing increasingly precarious.

Squads

North Macedonia

Goalkeepers: Davor Taleski, Damjan Shishkovski, Stole Dimitrievski

Defenders: Bojan Ilievski, Sebastijan Herera, Sabahudin Alomerović, Andrej Stojchevski, Gjoko Zajkov, Visar Musliu, Ezgjan Alioski, Anes Meljichi, Mario Mladenovski, Gjorge Djekov

Midfielders: Eljif Elmas, Luka Stankovski, Enis Bardhi, Agon Elezi, Matej Gashtarov, Tihomir Kostadinov, Jani Atanasov

Forwards: Bojan Miovski, Elmin Rastoder, Azer Omeragikj, Ljupche Doriev, Dimitar Mitrovski, Hristijan Maleski

Scotland

Goalkeepers: Scott Bain, Angus Gunn, Liam Kelly, Jon McCracken.

Defenders: Luis Binks, Josh Doig, Colby Donovan, Luke Graham, Jack Hendry, Aaron Hickey, Scott McKenna, Nathan Patterson, Andy Robertson, Stephen Welsh.

Midfielders: Ryan Christie, Lewis Ferguson, Billy Gilmour, John McGinn, Kristi Montgomery, Josh McPake, Lennon Miller.

Forwards: Kieron Bowie, Findlay Curtis, Ben Gannon-Doak, Oli McBurnie, Robbie Ure, James Wilson.

FourFourTwo's prediction

North Macedonia 0-3 Scotland

Scotland should have too much for minnows North Macedonia.