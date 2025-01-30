Manchester United midfielder currently out of favour now wanted by Serie A giants: report

Manchester United could soon be helped in their bid to raise vital funds.

Ruben Amorim is desperate to put his stamp on the club after arriving midway through the season. Erik ten Hag bought five players totalling over £300 million in the summer before he was dismissed back in October with some of his past squad members surplus to requirements

It does now appear as if Patrick Dorgu will arrive from Lecce but further reinforcements are needed to help Amorim play his favoured 3-4-2-1 system at Old Trafford. So who else could be on their way out of the Theatre of Dreams?

AS Roma want to sign Casemiro but wages proving a stumbling block

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro is out of favour under Ruben Amorim (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Il Messaggero, as relayed by Tuttomercatoweb, Roma want to sign Casemiro from Manchester United in order to bolster Claudio Ranieri's midfield this winter. However, the former Real Madrid star earns close to £350,000-a-week and the Italian side cannot compete with his wage demands.

A loan move has been suggested, with Casemiro's entourage offering out the 32 to a plethora of clubs. It does seem inevitable that he will leave the club in the summer, given how little he has featured under Amorim in recent weeks.

Amorim seems to prefer a current double-pivot of Kobbie Mainoo and Manuel Ugarte (Image credit: Getty Images)

"He has to be the characteristics and then I have to choose the player with characteristics that I see the game," said Amorim when asked why Casemiro has played so little as of late.

"So it’s just that. I have to make some choices. I want to play a style of game that is sometimes different from other coaches and I have to choose based on that, that’s all."

Casemiro's stock has plummeted since Ten Hag's departure and talk of his impending exit had heightened in the summer, with Saudi Arabian clubs thought to have been interested.

That opportunity may once again arise in the summer but for now, the Brazil international remains a player frozen out by Amorim, much like Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho have been of late.

In FourFourTwo's view, Amorim clearly doesn't fancy Casemiro given what he wants from his midfield seems more suited to the likes of Mainoo, Ugarte and even Toby Collyer. Manchester United could do with clearing some of the wage bill and £325,000-a-week would go a long way in solving that issue.

