NEW ISSUE: Liverpool’s Slot machine PLUS a day with Maradona Jr, finest football songs, faded wonderkids, John Toshack, FC United and Ray Parlour answers your questions!

Arne Slot clearly didn’t read the script before he took over at Anfield. When replacing a big character and successful manager like Jurgen Klopp, the normal thing to do would be to have a period of transition and find your feet. Instead, he’s hit the ground running and got Liverpool competing for trophies as we move towards the closing months of the campaign.

If Liverpool do go on and win the Premier League, they’ll draw level with arch-rivals Manchester United on 20 top-flight titles. This season, they’re showing the traits that Sir Alex Ferguson’s side used to display, grinding out victories when they appeared unlikely. Just last month, Liverpool were frustrated against a well-organised Brentford team and seemed set to settle for a point. Then, two goals in stoppage time ensured the visitors left London with all three – the sort of delivery that would have had Fergie pumping his fists with joy.

In this issue, we peer inside Slot’s machine and find out why everything seems to be running so smoothly. Elsewhere, Cristiano Ronaldo turns 40 this month – with no sign of him retiring any time soon, we assess what more the Portuguese great can still achieve, while Arsenal Invincible Ray Parlour answers your questions. Enjoy.

Liverpool 2.0

Via the shock exit of Jurgen Klopp, key figures tell the inside story of how a group of rising stars and future legends were brought to Liverpool – and how their new Dutch boss led them to the top of the Premier League.

Succession

Bob Paisley delivered glory when he followed Bill Shankly as Liverpool manager. At other clubs, though, following an iconic gaffer has had mixed results…

A day with Diego Maradona Jr

Growing up as the initially unrecognised offspring of El Diez wasn’t easy, but after winning his dad’s heart and enjoying success in beach soccer, the Neapolitan explains to FourFourTwo how he’s now found peace.

Cristiano Ronaldo at 40

Now in his fifth decade, CR7 has no intention of retiring – not with a World Cup in his sights and while still scoring for club and country. But should that decision be taken out of his hands, and could less be more?

Faded wonderkids

FFT remembers the potential world-beaters who slipped by the wayside, via seal dribbles, lame ducks and the goose outshone by Neymar.

FC United, two decades on

Horrified at the Glazer family’s impending takeover 20 years ago, a group of Manchester United supporters went to church. FC United was their divine inspiration, a phoenix club born at the heart of the community.

From El Tel to John Barnes, footballers once delivered a string of memorable tunes and even the odd No.1 – FFT salutes a lost tradition.

John Toshack: Globetrotter

The Cardiff lad’s remarkable career took him from Wales, Liverpool and Real Madrid to Azerbaijan, Morocco and Iran. After a brush with death in 2022, he tells his story to FFT.

Ray Parlour answers YOUR questions

‘The Romford Pele’ sits down to discuss Gunners glory, taunting Tim Lovejoy, England regrets and whether he’d rather run an ice cream, beauty, tattoo or massage parlour.

Around the grounds in the EFL, non-league and Scotland

Hartlepool’s septuagenarian gaffer Lennie Lawrence opens up on his dugout return, almost two decades after his previous managerial post…

Stockport’s driving force: Qualified lorry driver Ben Hinchliffe has been key in County’s road to recent success.

In Best & Worst, Simon Craft and Ben Aspinall of York podcast Same Old City recall beating Fergie and being saved by the Pope.

No wildcards here! Erling Haaland can’t help you now – Fantasy Non-League might be the greatest football game you’ve never heard of.

Scotland’s other derby: It may lack the Old Firm’s toxicity, but Edinburgh’s head-to-head is no less hostile. FFT went to witness Hearts vs Hibernian first-hand.

The Mixer

We highlight some of the game’s sought-after garb, featuring Portugal’s new strip, Adidas’ latest, luscious Predator boot, the Euro 2025 matchball and a unique Newport County kit.

Upfront

Ex-Aston Villa goalkeeper Mark Bosnich names the games that changed his life, while columnist Jules Breach declares there’s plenty for Chelsea fans to cheer about this season.

Put your football knowledge to the test with our quiz on Germans, jam tarts and the late, great Denis Law, then peruse My Football where West Ham fan Chesney Hawkes recounts scoring past Wojciech Szczesny, playing to Hammers supporters in Prague and much more.

Elsewhere, two of our team debate if the new Champions League format is actually any good, and we discover what the Baller League is and why it’s tread on Gerard Pique’s toes.

In the Players Lounge this month…

Newcastle favourite Papiss Cisse attempts to explain his wonder-goal against Chelsea, Frank Clark talks European Cup joy at Nottingham Forest, and former Brazil and Leeds defender Roque Junior admits he never feared losing to England at the 2002 World Cup.

Perfect XI

Ex-Lionesses defender Anita Asante selects a cosmopolitan side brimming with talent and guided by an all-time great.

