Euro 2024: Who is Christian Eriksen's wife?
So who is Christian Eriksen's wife? The Dane be one of his country's most important players at Euro 2024
So who is Christian Eriksen's wife? The midfielder will be hoping to lead Denmark to glory at Euro 2024.
The Manchester United midfielder is one of his country's most important players, and he is likely to start whenever fit in Germany.
This could be the 32-year-old's last Euros – so who will be supporting him in the stands?
Euro 2024: All You Need To Know
Who is Christian Eriksen's wife?
Christian Eriksen is in a relationship with Sabrina Kvist Jensen. Kvist was seen pitchside in Copenhagen when Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest against Finland at 2021's European Championship.
The couple celebrated their 10th anniversary in August 2022. They have two children together - a boy and a girl.
After having his life saved by medics that night, the former Tottenham man made a remarkable comeback.
The implantable cardioverter-defibrillator (ICD) he was fitted with is banned in Italian football, so Eriksen swapped Inter for Brentford in the January transfer window.
A superb few months in west London saw him sign for Manchester United in the summer, and he has made a fine start to life at Old Trafford.
"If Sabrina had said, ‘I don’t want you to play any more,’ this would be a very different situation," Eriksen told Danish TV station DR1 during his road back to football.
"Of course, we have a trauma from June 12, but since then we have found our bearings so that Sabrina is OK with me going to the gym for a few hours and to the practice field. She trusts that when I go, I always come back."
