Euro 2020: Is Jamal Musiala English and why does he play for Germany, if so?

Regardless of the outcome of England vs Germany in Euro 2020's round-of-16 showdown, there will be at least one Englishman in the quarter-final. That is because Germany have a player who holds an English passport.

Jamal Musiala, the 18-year-old Bayern Munich forward, even represented England at a number of youth levels before opting for the land of his birth earlier this year. Musiala was born in Stuttgart to a German mother and a Nigerian-British father, before moving to the England at the age of seven, attending secondary school in Croydon. His dual citizenship means he holds passports for both Germany and the UK.

EURO 2020 Germany squad: Full team profile

Musiala played for Chelsea's youth teams between the age of eight and 15 but left the club in July 2019, aged 16, to move back to Germany in order to sign for Bayern. His family have since gone on record as saying Brexit had an impact in their decision to leave the UK.

Musiala's decision to represent the Nationalmannschaft was a blow to the English FA, who had been attempting to persuade a player who made 16 appearances for the Three Lions' various youth teams to commit to Gareth Southgate's senior squad.

Yet the allure of representing his birth nation - whom he also played for at youth level - coupled with manager Jogi Low's promise of more game time and inclusion at this summer's Euros, seemed to tip the balance in Germany's favour.

Musiala is regarded as a generational talent, and has already made an impact at Bayern, making 37 appearances and scoring seven goals for the Bundesliga champions last season.

He has also appeared at Euro 2020, coming off the bench in Germany's 2-2 draw with Hungary in their final group stage match.

