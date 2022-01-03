Transfer news LIVE: Arsenal 'close' to signing Alexander Isak, plus Romelu Lukaku drama unfolds

Refresh

Manchester United moving for Julian Alvarez (Image credit: PA) Manchester United are at the front of the queue to sign River Plate forward Julian Alvarez in the January transfer window, according to reports. Ralf Rangnick is keen to imprint his vision on United and Alvarez is the latest youngster linked with Old Trafford – but who exactly is he? Read the report, here.

Aston Villa to move for high-profile Brazilian attackers? (Image credit: PA) Tony Cascarino reckons that Steven Gerrard is lining up Roberto Firmino and Philippe Coutinho for his Aston Villa rebuild. While the links do seem tenuous, Cascarino seems to reckon the Liverpool boss is planning something big this month. Read the report, here.

Kieran Trippier to Newcastle United? (Image credit: Getty) Rumours have resurfaced that Eddie Howe is targeting former player Kieran Trippier for his rebuild at Newcastle United. The Magpies have a weakness both creatively and in defence – and Trippier would certainly tick both of those boxes. Howe worked with the right-back at Burnley, who has been consistently linked with a move back to the Premier League since he left for Atletico Madrid in 2019. Here at FFT, we first touted Trippier as a potential option for the Toon way back in November.

Gini Wijnaldum to Arsenal? (Image credit: PA) Gini Wijnaldum could be making a quick return to the Premier League after only departing last summer. Arsenal are said to be interested in the midfielder and could explore a loan deal. Read the report, here.

You've been telling us who you'd like your team to sign this January…

Lukaku on the move? (Image credit: Getty) The big news of the past week – is Romelu Lukaku set to leave Stamford Bridge just months after arriving for £100m? Big Rom recently confirmed that Manchester City were interested in him at one point, while lamented leaving Inter Milan. It's perhaps unlikely Inter have the cash to take him back, while City are performing admirably without a striker. Newcastle United have the money to spend, of course. Arsenal have been targeting forwards, in the absence of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Barcelona are looking for replacements for the recently-retired Sergio Aguero. But perhaps, most likely, Lukaku is set to make up with boss Thomas Tuchel and stay at least until the summer. Expect this one to rumble on for a few more days at least, though.

Traore to Tottenham? (Image credit: PA) That's what rumours are saying. The Spaniard would slot in either at right wing-back or in Antonio Conte's frontline, offering a little more directness and pace on that side of the field. Wolves are open to selling the muscly wide-man apparently, too. Read the report, here.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano says that Chelsea don't want to let Lukaku leave… Thomas Tuchel will meet with Romelu Lukaku in the coming hours to discuss about his interview, feelings and behaviour looking for a solution. Chelsea are not commenting - waiting for manager decision. 🔵 #CFCClub still not planning to sell/offload Romelu in January. pic.twitter.com/sqdLCzjuH3January 3, 2022 See more

Arsenal chasing Isak (Image credit: PA) Arsenal are said to be close to bringing Alexander Isak to the club, in their search for a replacement for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. The Gunners have been impressive since ousting the Gabonese goalscorer from the side and El Nacional are saying that Barcelona have been knocked back in a bid to bring the Swede to Camp Nou. Read the report, here.

Erling Haaland to… Barcelona!? (Image credit: PA) Joan Laporta: "Everybody should get ready, as we are back as big players in the market." That's what the Barca president claimed when asked about signing Haaland. Seems like there are most twists in the Dortmund striker's saga yet to come…

Where will Haaland head next? (Image credit: PA) He's the most coveted player in world football and he's set to dominate 2022. No one knows for certain where the Norwegian killer will end up next but Thore Haugstaud wrote this long read about the rise of the Terminator and who's in the frame to sign him this year.

Conor Gallagher to Manchester United? (Image credit: PA) The Express are reporting that Conor Gallagher could move to Manchester United is Mauricio Pochettino gets the job in the summer. The current PSG boss is a massive fan of the on-loan Crystal Palace schemer – but then so is Thomas Tuchel. It seems as if the England international is a wanted man…

Martial rumoured for Barcelona – with a swap option included in return (Image credit: PA) Anthony Martial has been touted as a potential target for Xavi's Barcelona revolution – with Ousmane Dembele possibly joining in the opposite direction. Could United land someone a little more realistic and better-suited to Ralf Rangnick's style of play, though? Read the report, here.