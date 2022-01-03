Live
Transfer news LIVE: Arsenal 'close' to signing Alexander Isak, plus Romelu Lukaku drama unfolds
LIVE: All the transfer news of the day, as the January window kicks off with Romelu Lukaku uncertainty, as well as reports on Arsenal, Newcastle, Manchester United and Liverpool
By Mark White published
It's transfer news season – and it's live! The window is officially open and clubs are ready for a busy month.
With last summer proving to be one of the most active transfer windows in recent memory, the winter market could well follow suit – and for good reason. The Africa Cup of Nation looks like disrupting the plans of several big clubs, there are a few new managers installed looking to implement their blueprint and there's still all to play for in terms of the European places.
So far, very little has been confirmed or denied. But there are a number of top players who could well be on the move this January, with likes of Romelu Lukaku, Philippe Coutinho and Erling Haaland all generating headlines so far in 2022.
Top stories today:
Manchester United moving for Julian Alvarez
Manchester United are at the front of the queue to sign River Plate forward Julian Alvarez in the January transfer window, according to reports.
Ralf Rangnick is keen to imprint his vision on United and Alvarez is the latest youngster linked with Old Trafford – but who exactly is he? Read the report, here.
Aston Villa to move for high-profile Brazilian attackers?
Tony Cascarino reckons that Steven Gerrard is lining up Roberto Firmino and Philippe Coutinho for his Aston Villa rebuild.
While the links do seem tenuous, Cascarino seems to reckon the Liverpool boss is planning something big this month. Read the report, here.
Kieran Trippier to Newcastle United?
Rumours have resurfaced that Eddie Howe is targeting former player Kieran Trippier for his rebuild at Newcastle United.
The Magpies have a weakness both creatively and in defence – and Trippier would certainly tick both of those boxes. Howe worked with the right-back at Burnley, who has been consistently linked with a move back to the Premier League since he left for Atletico Madrid in 2019.
Here at FFT, we first touted Trippier as a potential option for the Toon way back in November.
Gini Wijnaldum to Arsenal?
Gini Wijnaldum could be making a quick return to the Premier League after only departing last summer.
Arsenal are said to be interested in the midfielder and could explore a loan deal. Read the report, here.
You've been telling us who you'd like your team to sign this January…
Unrealistic but Rice for UtdJanuary 3, 2022
West Ham fans might complain, Dustin…
Bring Wijnaldum backJanuary 3, 2022
Wijnaldum's absence was certainly felt in Liverpool's midfield yesterday.
SpinazzolaJanuary 3, 2022
Stefano is a Chelsea fan looking for Italian inspiration.
Lukaku on the move?
The big news of the past week – is Romelu Lukaku set to leave Stamford Bridge just months after arriving for £100m?
Big Rom recently confirmed that Manchester City were interested in him at one point, while lamented leaving Inter Milan. It's perhaps unlikely Inter have the cash to take him back, while City are performing admirably without a striker.
Newcastle United have the money to spend, of course. Arsenal have been targeting forwards, in the absence of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Barcelona are looking for replacements for the recently-retired Sergio Aguero. But perhaps, most likely, Lukaku is set to make up with boss Thomas Tuchel and stay at least until the summer.
Expect this one to rumble on for a few more days at least, though.
Traore to Tottenham?
That's what rumours are saying. The Spaniard would slot in either at right wing-back or in Antonio Conte's frontline, offering a little more directness and pace on that side of the field.
Wolves are open to selling the muscly wide-man apparently, too. Read the report, here.
Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano says that Chelsea don't want to let Lukaku leave…
Thomas Tuchel will meet with Romelu Lukaku in the coming hours to discuss about his interview, feelings and behaviour looking for a solution. Chelsea are not commenting - waiting for manager decision. 🔵 #CFCClub still not planning to sell/offload Romelu in January. pic.twitter.com/sqdLCzjuH3January 3, 2022
Arsenal chasing Isak
Arsenal are said to be close to bringing Alexander Isak to the club, in their search for a replacement for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
The Gunners have been impressive since ousting the Gabonese goalscorer from the side and El Nacional are saying that Barcelona have been knocked back in a bid to bring the Swede to Camp Nou. Read the report, here.
Erling Haaland to… Barcelona!?
Joan Laporta: "Everybody should get ready, as we are back as big players in the market."
That's what the Barca president claimed when asked about signing Haaland. Seems like there are most twists in the Dortmund striker's saga yet to come…
Where will Haaland head next?
He's the most coveted player in world football and he's set to dominate 2022.
No one knows for certain where the Norwegian killer will end up next but Thore Haugstaud wrote this long read about the rise of the Terminator and who's in the frame to sign him this year.
Conor Gallagher to Manchester United?
The Express are reporting that Conor Gallagher could move to Manchester United is Mauricio Pochettino gets the job in the summer.
The current PSG boss is a massive fan of the on-loan Crystal Palace schemer – but then so is Thomas Tuchel. It seems as if the England international is a wanted man…
Martial rumoured for Barcelona – with a swap option included in return
Anthony Martial has been touted as a potential target for Xavi's Barcelona revolution – with Ousmane Dembele possibly joining in the opposite direction.
Could United land someone a little more realistic and better-suited to Ralf Rangnick's style of play, though? Read the report, here.
Douglas Luiz to Arsenal?
There are rumours that Arsenal are looking to Douglas Luiz to solve a midfield conundrum – read the report, here.
