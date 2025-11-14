Manchester United star's exit inevitable now, with 'daily' talks to leave: report

News
By published

Manchester United look to be losing a star this winter, with constant discussions around exit

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim is facing pressure to save his job at Old Trafford
Ruben Amorim is to offload one of his stars (Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester United are edging closer to offloading a star, who is in talks to leave Old Trafford.

Things are looking up for Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim, who is unbeaten in four matches and has managed to integrate summer signing Senne Lammens into a side that also added Matheus Cunha, Benjamin Sesko and Bryan Mbeumo.

Manchester United close to offloading star, following intensive talks

Get Manchester United tickets at Seat Unique

Get Manchester United tickets at Seat Unique

<p>Manchester United's hospitality offers comfortable, padded seating in the North West Quadrant. The package includes a concourse meal deal (hot food, drink, and snack) and the official matchday programme. Guests also receive a 10 per cent Megastore discount and non-matchday Museum entry, providing a great value, family-friendly match experience for home fans.
View Deal

There weren't many big-money exits from Old Trafford over the summer, with Alejandro Garnacho the standout sale, while the likes of Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho departed on loan once more.

That looks to be the template for the United squad, with co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe admitting to the BBC earlier this year that several members were “overpaid” and “not good enough”.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe consoles Man United skipper Bruno Fernandes following the Europa League Final

Sir Jim Ratcliffe admitted his United squad were overpaid (Image credit: Getty Images)

One mistake of the previous tenure now looks to be edging closer to the door, however, with Joshua Zirkzee in “daily” talks to move to Roma.

Giallorossi.net have now relayed reports that United have opened the possibility of a loan move with an option to buy, with the Dutchman having started just once in the league all season.

With Evan Ferguson said to be struggling on loan in the Eternal City from Brighton & Hove Albion, Roma are keen on an upgrade – and Zirkzee has experience in Italy with Bologna, helping to lead the Rossoblu to a shock Champions League qualification during his time at the Stadio Renato Dall'Ara.

Another Italian outfit, Corriere dello Sport, have reported that Zirkzee is “pushing to leave” with an exit now seemingly inevitable after an unhappy season and a half in English football.

The 24-year-old was brought to Old Trafford by compatriot Erik ten Hag off the back of his stunning form in Serie A and even scored on his Premier League debut, at home to Fulham in the opening match of the 2024/25 season.

Joshua Zirkzee looks dejected after missing his penalty in the FA Cup shootout defeat against Fulham

Zirkzee looks destined to leave Old Trafford (Image credit: Getty Images)

The striker's low point came last term when he was hauled off in the 33rd minute of a defeat to Newcastle United at home. Zirkzee was booed by the Old Trafford faithful but bounced back to score the winning penalty against Arsenal in the FA Cup third round shootout that January.

Zirkzee is worth €28 million, according to Transfermarkt. Manchester United host Everton when Premier League action resumes after the international break.

Mark White
Mark White
Content Editor

Mark White has been at on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, first as a staff writer before becoming content editor in 2023. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also represented FFT at both FA Cup and League Cup finals (though didn't receive a winners' medal on either occasion) and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He has written cover features for the mag on Mikel Arteta and Martin Odegaard, and is assisted by his cat, Rosie, who has interned for the brand since lockdown.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.