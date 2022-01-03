Arsenal report: 'Next Zlatan' Alexander Isak set to join as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang replacement

Arsenal are close to bringing Alexander Isak to north London, in a bid to solidify their current top-four status and replace Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

That's at least according to Spanish outlet El Nacional, who claim the Basque club have turned down advances from LaLiga rivals Barcelona, with the Gunners closer to signing the forward.

Arsenal have kept tabs on Isak for years. The Swede – compared to countryman Zlatan Ibrahimovic for height and technical ability – has been at La Real since 2019, having been touted for big things at Borussia Dortmund. Since then, he's played Europa League football and starred at Euro 2020.

Arsenal are looking to potentially replace all three of their first-team strikers, Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah, with the latter two approaching the ends of their contracts in the summer.

Isak is a good link-up player who thrives combining with other players around him. That's the principal reason for Arsenal's interest, with the emergence of Gabriel Martinelli along with the continued rise of Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka leading to a recent upturn in form.

At just 22, Isak has plenty of growth and resale value, and could develop into a top forward in north London.

Arsenal are said to also be monitoring Jonathan David of Lille, Dusan Vlahovic of Fiorentina and even Manchester United starlet Mason Greenwood, who has been apparently unsettled following the return of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Ollie Watkins have also been touted, while Dejan Kulusevski is reportedly on the Gunners' radar, too.

Isak is valued at £36m on Transfermarkt.