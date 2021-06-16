5 midfielders Liverpool could sign to replace Gini Wijnaldum

The confirmation of Gini Wijnaldum’s exit from Liverpool this summer has opened up a gaping void in Jurgen Klopp’s starting lineup.

While the Dutchman may be a tough midfielder to define - and this has, in many ways, led to a lack of appreciation among supporters and rivals alike - he was undoubtedly a key cog in the red machine at Anfield.

His final season with the club saw him hit the 51-appearance mark, his highest tally of outings in a single season on Merseyside, with only Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson clocking more minutes on the pitch.

“It’s incredible. He was not only always available, he played 90 percent of the time really, really good. People might not know exactly what I mean with good, because sometimes it’s not that spectacular,” Klopp said on Wijnaldum’s exit.

"But from the young kid who was an offensive 10, to a winger at Newcastle, to coming here and becoming such a controlling midfielder, that’s a massive step. You can only do that when you understand the game really in the right way, and he did that.”

Klopp deserves praise for overseeing the transition, but Wijnaldum’s versatility and durability are a credit to himself, and the term “controlling midfielder” is the perfect description for the 30-year-old.

It has been suggested that Liverpool will not pursue a replacement for their outgoing No. 5, but it would be remiss of Klopp not to seek another press-resistant, ball-hungry outlet for his midfield unit.

So who could the Reds target? Here are five options, from England to Germany to France to Italy.

Yves Bissouma (Brighton & Hove Albion)

(Image credit: PA)

The player most frequently touted as Wijnaldum’s successor is Brighton midfielder Bissouma, who enjoyed an excellent third season with the Seagulls despite their struggle for goals and, ultimately, points.

At 24, and now firmly settled in England, Bissouma is developing into one of the best box-to-box midfielders in the Premier League, and has unsurprisingly been linked with Liverpool and Arsenal, among others.

A smart, defensive-minded player, the Malian is at his best winning the ball and driving it up the pitch in possession, and has displayed his ability to test the goalkeeper from range on occasion too.

With two years remaining on his contract, Liverpool could find themselves in a position to negotiate with Brighton, and though his reported price tag may be steep at £40 million, he could immediately slot into the spot vacated by Wijnaldum.

Denis Zakaria (Borussia Monchengladbach)

Another name that often pops up on the rumour mill, Zakaria is one of the most attainable options for Liverpool this summer due to his contract running into its final 12 months at Gladbach.

The 6’4” Swiss is strikingly similar to Wijnaldum in terms of his strength and composure on the ball, along with his willingness to dribble out of trouble and into space, while his versatility bears similar hallmarks too.

Last season - which saw Zakaria contend with knee problems that left him in and out of the side at Borussia-Park - he operated as defensive midfielder, No. 8, centre-back and even in wider, more advanced roles in attack.

With over 100 appearances in the Bundesliga, 50 in the Swiss Super League and 21 in Europe, Zakaria has already amassed a wealth of experience. While still not turning 25 until November, he is a malleable talent Klopp would relish working with.

Rafinha (PSG)

Liverpool signed one Alcantara brother last summer - could they make it another in 2021?

It has been a less straightforward career for Thiago’s younger sibling, but Rafinha looks to have now found his feet at the top level, having left Barcelona for PSG in 2020.

In Paris, the 28-year-old has showcased his prowess on the ball and his work rate off it - he ranks in the 91st percentile for pressures across Europe’s top five leagues, the 99th for progressive carries and the 93rd for expected assists - and a consistency of appearances has allayed injury concerns.

Rafinha has been touted with a move away from Ligue 1 this summer, and with Wijnaldum set to join PSG on a free transfer, it could pave the way for a headline-grabbing switch to the Premier League.

Fabian Ruiz (Napoli)

Ruiz may not exactly be of the same profile as Wijnaldum, but the aggressive Napoli midfielder could be an upgrade in terms of the all-round quality he would offer in the Liverpool engine room.

Like Wijnaldum, Ruiz was formerly a winger, and having been converted to a roving midfield presence he has established himself as a first-choice starter in Naples and a regular in the Spain squad.

The move from Serie A to the Premier League may be notoriously difficult, but the 25-year-old possesses the physicality, smarts and technical quality to make the adjustment.

Another entering the final two years of his contract, Ruiz could be an interesting left-field option for Liverpool - and perhaps more appealing that the recently linked Roma midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini.

Youri Tielemans (Leicester)

(Image credit: PA Images)

The heavy-hitter. Perhaps the most popular name among Liverpool supporters when it comes to potential Wijnaldum replacements is Leicester midfielder Tielemans.

Reports in Belgium claim that the 24-year-old is “on the list” when it comes to possible targets at Anfield this summer, amid speculation over an extension to his contract at the King Power, with his current deal expiring in 2023.

Liverpool have tracked Tielemans for years, having been among the clubs hoping to sign him from Anderlecht in 2017, while Klopp has gone on record with his admiration for the tempo-setter in the past.

Tielemans fits the bill as a “controlling midfielder,” and would suit Klopp’s system perfectly having honed his industry and technicality under Brendan Rodgers at Leicester, while offering a genuine threat from range too.

If Liverpool could pull off a deal for Tielemans, it would undoubtedly be one of the signings of the summer - but it would be no surprise to see the club’s recruitment staff unearth a hidden gem instead.

There is, perhaps, even a readymade replacement already at the club, with Curtis Jones poised to step up after a breakthrough campaign in 2020/21…

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and get a FREE England Euro 96 shirt!

READ NEXT

WIJNALDUM Midfielder joins PSG on three-year deal following his Liverpool exit

RICHARD JOLLY Why Gini Wijnaldum's Liverpool departure makes no sense

EURO 2020 Who is the Netherlands’ captain, Georginio Wijnaldum?