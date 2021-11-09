Barclays FA Women's Super League top assists 2021/22

This article is part of our Ultimate Guide to the Barclays FA Women's Super League and FA Women's Championship

1. Fran Kirby, Chelsea (5 assists)

Fran Kirby was one half of Chelsea’s stand-out attacking duo last season, and her and Sam Kerr have continued to link up non-stop this year. Together they have combined for 17 goals in the Barclays FA Women's Super League, in just 23 games played together. But Kirby is not limited to just helping Kerr out when it comes to scoring. In Chelsea’s 3-1 over Brighton, Kirby assisted all three of Chelsea’s goals - for Kerr, Guro Reiten and Beth England.

Astoundingly, Kirby is assisting at an even higher rate than she was last season. She might even have one eye on Karen Carney’s all-time assist record of 35. Kirby is currently on 28.

2. Ella Toone, Manchester United (4 assists)

It is not easy to take hold of the attacking reins at a side which had two World Cup winners in it last year, but Ella Toone has taken up the role at Manchester United with aplomb. Whether playing in a false nine role or her favoured number 10, Toone has shown she can create just as much as she can score. In a tricky opening fixture against Reading where United looked frustrated at points, Toone assisted both goals, whilst an assist against Manchester City and Chelsea has proven she can do it against even the toughest defences.

At the current rate, Toone is set to have her most productive attacking season for Manchester United. It feels like Toone will be this year’s breakout star.

=3. Beth Mead, Arsenal (3 assists)

=3. Katie McCabe, Arsenal (3 assists)

Beth Mead’s fiery start to the season has not been limited to just goalscoring with the Arsenal attacker also notching up four assists. With Mead holding the record for the most assists in a single season, it is no surprise she is still helping out her fellow Arsenal attackers. Mead’s assists against Reading, Manchester City and West Ham have helped Arsenal to big, goal difference boosting wins.

=3. Hannah Blundell, Manchester United (3 assists)

Hannah Blundell made the move to Manchester United this summer from Chelsea as part of the deal that saw Lauren James go the other way. Blundell had struggled for game time at the London club but has got stuck straight into life up north. Playing as a right-back or left-back, Blundell has gelled well with United’s attacking players, and her assist in the 2-2 draw with Manchester City will have more than endeared her to the fans.

