The best new 2020/21 kits from around Europe

It feels more than a little odd to have new kits being revealed with several weeks of action still to be played in the current season.

But across Europe, from Italy to Germany, Spain to the Netherlands, fans are already debating the pros and cons of their club’s 2020/21 designs.

Some have stuck with tried-and-trusted traditional looks, while others have gone for opinion-splitting adjustments – we’re looking at you, Inter.

The sleeve cuffs are possibly the best on any new kit we've seen across Europe this summer, while the collar and overall design are retro enough to make this a serious contender for best away kit of the coming season. Navy blue isn't a traditional colour for Juve - minus points there as we like consistency - but it still pops. Up there with Ajax and Roma away, for us.

Real Madrid

As ever, the reigning La Liga champions will line up at the Santiago Bernabeu in dazzling white this season. The old-school v-neck collar is very nice and the pink Adidas stripes down the side of the kit are a lairy touch, in keeping with a club that likes to strut its stuff. A little bit funky, but still keeping with tradition. We're fans.

Real Madrid will sport a pastel salmon shade on the road during the 2020/21 season. It's a little different but fans will enjoy the minimalistic design and the shade of pink is really quite lovely. Cristiano Ronaldo will be kicking himself he's missed out on tis puppy.

AC Milan

Of course it's cool, we're talking about Milan here, darling! Puma always make nice kits but the design down the black stripes of AC Milan's new threads makes this one of our absolute favourites of the coming football season. "Emirates Fly Better" might be all over the gaff these days but, in fairness, it's a pretty sleek looking sponsor and doesn't spoil this gorgeous red and black creation one bit. Bellissimo!

Ajax

Ajax's new away kit sent social media into meltdown earlier in the year and the home shirt isn't far behind in terms of sheer, jaw-dropping beauty. It's less original than the grey number that the team will wear on trips away but it's a really classic design. You can't fault it, from the inoffensive sponsor to the sleeve design to the width of the red stripe down the front. The sort of shirt you'll look back on in 20 years and wish you'd bought at the time.

Galatasaray

We didn't know Galatasaray's kit colour was officially "vivid orange and pepper red" until we read the Nike store description and, in fairness, we couldn't have summed the shade of this kit up better ourselves. Galatasaray always look striking and this is another bold design from the Turkish giants. Something a bit different; an effortlessly cool shirt for any collector's wardrobe.

Juventus

The Bianconeri have reverted to stripes after a couple of seasons with a "split" shirt design and it's a welcome shift back to the old way of doing things. Gold touches jazz it up and also add a flurry of arrogance to a team that have just sealed their ninth straight title. This is a shirt built for a record tenth consecutive title. A "Come at us" statement in shirt form. Lovely stuff.

Roma

Roma always have a fantastic kit and, of course, they've done it again this year. It's a step away from the regular, which tend to be very minimalist, simple designs. The coloured stripes across the chest slightly resemble a wallpaper colour chart but it creates a bright, summery design which will look just as cool sitting in a beer garden as it will down the park having a kick about. We like it, a lot.

Paris Saint-Germain

Sleek, stylish and a little bit retro. Love or loathe PSG, there is no denying they're snappy dressers. The trim around sleeves and dollar is smart and the large red stripe gives this number a really classic feel. Gone is the (admittedly cool as all hell) Nike retro logo in place of the understated swoosh of old.

Just an all round winner, to put it bluntly.

Barcelona

This new Barcelona kit pays homage to Barça's 2010/11 kit, which we find a little odd here at FourFourTwo Towers, given that was surely only about five minutes ago.

Still, that season saw the club lift both La Liga and Champions League title under Pep Guardiola, in what many consider the club's greatest sides. And, well, the shirt's not bad either.

Messi et al will look pretty sharp in this next season.

Bayern Munich

It’s hard to fault this effort from the German champions, other than perhaps to say it's not the most creative.

One nice touch, though, is that the club motto ‘mia san mia’, meaning ‘we are who we are’ is emblazoned on the neck. Neat.

Inter Milan

For a club renowned globally for their black and blue stripes, calling this new design a bold move would be an understatement.

The zig-zag look hasn't been universally popular, despite Nike's insistence that it is "inspired by the pioneering work of Milanese designers in the 1980s".

Atletico Madrid

Like Bayern, Atleti haven't pushed the boat out much with their new kit.

It's another traditional look, particularly with the return to a collar around the neck.

Borussia Dortmund

Now that's bold. Out goes the all-yellow body, in comes this effort with black slashes that create a lightning bolt look.

They also have a new sponsor, 1&1, which at the very least fits neatly into the design.

Celtic

Celtic's iconic hoops are not to be messed with, and Adidas have kept things simple for the new season.

The gold trim on the sleeves and neck is a nice touch, too.

PSV

Another traditional design, this PSV kit if anything looks a bit blocky.

We're not sure what 'Brainport Eindhoven' is, but we're not sure we want to see it in block capitals on the front of a football top - far too wordy.

Porto

A classic Porto kit, with instantly recognisable vertical blue and white stripes.

That's really all that needs to be said, but New Balance nevertheless have assured us that the kit is "inspired by the passionate sea of blue that arises when the fans gather". Of course.

Marseille

The new Marseille home and away kits are sleek, simple and stylish.

For some reason, though, the more we look at them, the more peckish we get...