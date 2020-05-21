Bobby Zamora reveals how Roy Hodgson stunned Fulham players with a powerful 1980s pop-rock tribute

Roy Hodgson doesn’t look like someone who delves deep into popular culture, but Bobby Zamora has recalled a dressing room tale which disproves that statement completely.

Fulham were preparing for the biggest game in their recent history - a Europa League last-16 first-leg tie at Juventus - but Hodgson managed to bring some pre-match humour to the Cottagers’ dressing room.

Speaking in the June edition of FourFourTwo, which you can order with free delivery here, Zamora said: “We always used to have the music blaring in the dressing room. Before that first leg against Juventus in Turin, a huge game, 'Down Under' by Men at Work came on.

“Roy jumped up and belted it out with passion! He was giving it his best moves and even tensed his arms for the ‘muscles from Brussels’ line, absolutely loving it.

“It must have brought back some memories from somewhere. It was hilarious.”

It didn't have the desired effect: Juventus won the first leg 3-1 – though Fulham responded with an historic 4-1 victory in the reverse leg, helping them on their way to the 2010 Europa League final, where they were beaten by Atletico Madrid.

And Zamora would even go so far to say that Hodgson is the best manager he has ever worked under.

The former striker has worked with countless top-class managers at both club and international level, but ranks the former Fulham boss as his number one.

When asked to pick his favourite gaffer, he said: “I think I must have played for every manager!

“Glenn Hoddle signed me for Spurs, and I also played under Steve Coppell, Ian Holloway, Alan Pardew, Harry Redknapp, Roy Hodgson, Fabio Capello and many more.

“I’d say Hodgson was the best – he had us so regimented that I could have played left-back for Fulham!”

